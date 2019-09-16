Nature deficit disorder: Shocking! Kids no longer able to identify common birds, plants and animals!

In every festive celebration, it is possible to incorporate a ‘Nature’ connect.

Parents, have you ever heard of nature deficit disorder and whether your kid is prone to it? Then, take note of these observations made in a recent UK study. The study, quoted in a WEF report, highlights why nature play is important. It also points to a startling fact that 83% of children in the UK between the ages of five and 16 are unable to identify the names of plants, birds or bees!

Do our kids have nature deficit disorder?

While 26% children expressed that they have no interest in nature, a third of the parents who took part in the survey held screen time as responsible for this attitude in their children. Now, there is a term used for this problem – nature deficit disorder, which refers to human alienation from Nature. Disturbingly, the UK report indicates that most children in UK are prone to this disorder.

Why is Nature good for kids?

In India, the social and cultural linkage with nature has always been a part of a child’s growing up phase. Rivers, trees, birds and plants are an integral part of the conventional Indian way of life. The health and the holistic benefits of children playing and growing up close to nature is not new to the Indian way of life.

However, nowadays, many schools are also stepping into emphasize and enforce the same. Several regularly conduct nature-based activities, mostly outside of the school’s regular working hours. Activities range from talks on nature and natural habitats, participating actively in nature clubs, outdoor nature camps and tree planting drives, among others.

Further, the Nature Conservation Foundation is partnering with school teachers and schools to incorporate ‘Nature modules’ and ‘concepts’ in an age-appropriate manner as part of the school curriculum. Also, there are NGOs actively working to impart environmental education to children at a community level.

For parents, there can be ‘family initiatives’ to revive a child’s connection with Nature. A harvest festival like Onam, for instance, presents a perfect opportunity for parents to teach children about the different varieties of common flowering plants that are used to make the traditional ‘onapookalam’. In every festive celebration, it is possible to incorporate a ‘Nature’ connect.

READ: Parents, take charge! Don’t let children use smartphones during family meals

Wondering how to get started with more nature-friendly initiatives?

Why should children spend time in nature?

Some notable insights are shared in a November 2018 report titled ‘Home to Us All How Connecting with Nature Helps Us Care for Ourselves and the Earth’:

Time spent in nature has an important protective role to play in health and well-being at all ages.

Teachers reported that when lessons are taken outdoors, children are more engaged in learning, better able to concentrate and are better behaved.

Nature Clubs for families are being formed so that parents can incorporate the outdoors schedule in their family time and learn together with children on a weekly or monthly basis.

Incorporating an emotional connect through seasonal traditions or festive family occasions.

Simply walking outdoors has been shown to mitigate the severity of depression, while outdoor activities such as gardening and cycling have also been linked to reduced levels of anxiety and depression.

READ | This European country is the world’s healthiest nation!

Note that it is not just children who enjoy health and immunity benefits by connecting with nature. A study shows that gardens were shown to help Alzheimer’s patients remain calm along with reduced incidents of aggressive behaviors and stress.

Another garden-based study by Ottosson and Grahn in 2005 found that residents in geriatric care who sat in a garden for one hour each day significantly improved on all measures of concentration compared to those that stayed in their rooms.

From little plants growing in the balcony to the Tulsi plant or money plant at home, children can be encouraged at an early age to explore nature in a variety of ways.

After all, a child’s real education begins at home.