National Pet Day: 5 must-know tips before heading to a vacation with your pet

By Faisal Islam,

Planning to go on a vacation with your furry friend? Whether you are travelling by your car, boarding a flight or any other mode of transport, it is always a task to ensure your pet is comfortable and safe throughout the journey. However, we have got some expert tips from Faisal Islam, Co-Founder, Carry My Pet, to help you enjoy your vacation with your cat or dog. Here are five things you need to consider when you plan to travel with your pet.

Speak to your Vet

Your veterinarian is the authority on your dog’s or cat’s health, so talk to them before you begin arranging your trip. If your veterinarian anticipates any health difficulties with your pet, they may advise you to hire a home sitter or lodge them in a facility instead of taking them along. Even a healthy pet may need extra vaccines shots or a health certificate before you leave for the trip, depending on your location.

Your pet needs an ID

Your pet should have identification at all times, it is essential when travelling. A scared or confused animal is significantly more prone to escape and flee, and something expected can happen on crowded streets or at airports.

If you’re going on vacation, make sure the pet has a collar and tag with your phone number on it in case they are separated.

A comfortable carrier is important

Your pet may be more comfortable riding on your lap or in a soft-sided carrier or pet bed if you are travelling by automobile or train. If you’re flying with your pet, though, each airline has its own set of requirements for the type of carrier they must travel in.

Although some flights allow small dogs and cats to travel in a soft carrier in the cabin, others do not. Make sure you understand the exact restrictions and regulations regarding pet crate size, weight, and fabrics. If you can go by private aircraft, the requirements are less stringent, and your pet will probably be more comfortable and have its seat in the cabin with you!

Microchip your furry friend

Are you considering a trip but concerned about your pet’s safety? People concerned about their pets’ safety when travelling can have peace of mind from pet facilities and veterinary in the city, which offer microchips that can be put between their pets’ shoulder blades.

Microchips, which have been available for a few years, have grown in popularity among city pet owners, particularly purebred dog owners. Whenever you lose your pet in a crowded place or while travelling, it will be easier to identify them. Microchips will not aid in the tracking down of lost pets, but they will aid in their identification.

Pet-Friendly accommodations

Although the world is your playground when travelling alone, your lodging options are more confined when travelling with pets. Because not every hotel or Airbnb welcomes pets, remember to ask the key questions before making a reservation:

Is there going to be an extra charge for bringing a pet?

Is it true that they accept pets of all breeds?

Is there a cleaning deposit that’s refundable?

Is it permissible for pets to be alone in the room?

Summing up

While organising a trip with your dogs or cats will take some extra effort, it may be an enjoyable activity that enables you to entirely relax while realising that your closest buddy is well cared for. Have a fantastic time!



(The author is Co-Founder, Carry My Pet. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)