Parents’ Day 2023: Once a parent, always a parent! Significance, history, wishes, and how to celebrate

They say being a parent is one of the hardest, most full-filling things one ever does. It is also said that once you are a parent, you are always a parent. No matter how old their child gets, the duty of a parent never ends. Even today, most of us rush to our parents in times of need, irrespective of our ages.

Parents’ Day significance

Parents’ Day honours the real heroes of our respective ordinary lives. Each year, it is celebrated on the fourth Sunday in July. It is a little way to pay tribute to all the sacrifices our parents make each and every day to make our lives easier and better. This year, the day is being celebrated on July 23.

History

The celebration finds its origin 29 years ago in 1994, when the former US President Bill Clinton signed a Congressional Resolution into a law for recognising the supporting and uplifting role parents play in the lives of their children. The day is dedicated to celebrate the parents and promote smart and responsible parenting.

How to celebrate Parents’ Day

Express your love and gratitude

There is nothing that warms the heart of a parent more than knowing their children appreciate what they do for them. Compose a letter, a song or a poem for them.

Prepare a meal

Give your parents a break from taking care of you. Prepare them a nice meal as per your abilities. The best thing about parents is that they never ask for anything huge in return. A small gesture of love goes a long way with them.

Spend time with them

In this day and age, most of the parents have a common complaint- their children do not spend enough time with them. Remember, as we grow, our parents are growing older. It is imperative we give them the time they deserve. Spend time with them, talk to them, see how they have been doing. It’s a Sunday, a lot can be done.

Dine out

Either you take your parents out or make reservations for dinner date for just the two of them. Give them a break from being the typical parents and spend time together without any guilt.

Gifts

Not that we could give anything to our parents which could even remotely compare to what they do for us, but we could still try. Give them something they have been not buying for themselves or something they need or desire.

Parents’ Day wishes

Here are some of the Parents’ Day wishes you can send to your parents.

You are the reason I stand, you are the reason I can face the world. Thank you for being an amazing parent.

Thank you for being my rock. Thank you for being my anchor. There is no me without you!

You are the good I see in this world. A perfect example of selfless love. You make my heart swell with love. Your love embraces me each and every day and keeps me warm.

My life is complete with you in it. There is nothing I want more than being the reason behind your smile each day. You have been my shield. Thank you for all that you have done for me.