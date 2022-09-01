National Nutrition Week 2022: How nutrition requirements change with age – A complete guide

NATIONAL NUTRITION WEEK 2022: The importance of natural immunity has become more pronounced in the post-Covid-era and nutrition is its main component. In order to raise awareness about the need for adequate nutrition in diet, India observes National Nutrition week from September 1 to September 7 every year. The theme of National Nutrition Week 2022 is to ‘Celebrate a World of Flavours.’ The aim is to make people have adequate nutrition in food while enjoying the different flavours of Indian cuisine.

A healthy diet is a mainstay for maintaining a healthy body in long run. It can help prevent various chronic diseases and improve the quality of life for people with diabetes and other non-communicable diseases. However, as people get older, their dietary requirements also change. This is why it is important to note which food is suitable for you and provides you with adequate nutrition.



Nutrition for youngsters and school-goers

Children by nature are picky eaters. It is hard for parents to make them adapt to healthy eating habits when they get easily attracted to junk food. This might result in poor nutrition. As these are the fast-growing years that also shape the cognitive abilities of the kids, it is important parents try other means to make them have a balanced nutritious meal. In this case, the parents or caregivers can try to enhance the visual appeal of the food by adding colorful vegetables. They can also make food fun by involving them in the preparation process or cutting veggies and fruits in fun shapes to make it more visually appealing.

Nutrition for adolescents



Teenage marks are crucial as they are the years of rapid growth in a child’s body. This is the time when children undergo puberty and their body starts changing. There are many hormonal changes, and mood swings and only good nutrition can safeguard these formative years. This stage, therefore, demands that the adolescents’ diet be filled with proteins, healthy fats, irons, and minerals which provide them with energy as they tend to be more physically and mentally active. Parents should try to keep them away from junk food as much as it is possible as it might lead to obesity and other lifestyle diseases. Instead, their diet should consist of fruits, cereals, wholegrain bread, legumes, vegetables, and milk products.

Nutrition for adults between 20 to 40 years of age



As career takes front seat in these years, adults get addicted to sweet treats, caffeine and other junk food to catch up with fast lifestyle and sustain through work-related stress. In the process the end up neglecting their health. Most of the women also undergo pregnancy and motherhood in these years.Nutrition is the crucial as well as minding calories. Adults also try to practice fad diets like Keto or Intermittent fasting in these years.

At this age, it is important that individuals maintain their fitness and health by eating healthy and nutritious food. This can help them avoid developing chronic conditions and improve their metabolic functioning. Women need more nutrients, such as iron, calcium, and protein. Men, on the other hand, need more energy. This is because their bodies may differ depending on their metabolic rate, physical activity, and structure.

Nutrition for middle-aged from 40-60 age group



The metabolism rate of individuals starts slowing down after 40. The importance of incorporating antioxidants and phytonutrients into a diet is acknowledged because they can help improve the body’s immune system and digestive system. It is also recommended to avoid fried and fatty food as these can increase the risk of heart disease.

Nutrition for elderly



In old age, one cannot risk their health by following an unhealthy diet. The body begins to deteriorate and if left unchecked, one might develop various diseases. A liquid diet can be used to supplement the diet as it becomes difficult to chew solid food. The goal of the diet is to provide the nutrients needed to overcome the deficiency. Some people might also skip meals due to the discomforts they experience.