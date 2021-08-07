National Handloom Day 2021: History, significance and some popular handlooms across India

Sector has minimal power consumption and has the advantage of being less capital intensive. (File Photo)

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 in India to honour the handloom weaving community for their contribution to the socio-economic development of the country. The day is also observed to create awareness about the rich heritage of the Indian handloom industry amongst the public.

History & Significance

The first National Handloom Day was celebrated in 2015. The Government of India has designated 7th August as the National Handloom Day because the date has great significance in India’s journey to freedom. It is on this day in the year 1905 when Swadeshi Movement was launched in the country. Swadeshi Movement ignited the spirit of Swadeshi, which included handloom weavers as well.

This is also a way to empower women as 70 per cent of weavers and allied workers in the Handloom sector are female.

The first National Handloom Day was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai. Similar events to mark the day have been organised in Varanasi, Guwahati, Jaipur and Bhubaneshwar also.

Handloom weaving is now getting popular because of its eco-friendly nature. Also, the sector has minimal power consumption and has the advantage of being less capital intensive.

Some Popular Types Of Handlooms

Ikat art of weaving can be seen in many parts of India but Odisha seems to have mastered it. Ikat weavers in Odisha are usually from communities like Bhulia. They use their dyeing techniques to bring the rich Oriya culture to life. Similarly, bandhani or tie and dye from Gujarat is one of the most popular textile arts. They feature square or round motifs. It still remains native to craftsmen and their skills. Brocade and Kanjeevaram are other popular works of handloom.