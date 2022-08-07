National Handloom Day: 10 interesting facts about traditional weaves

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7th across the country. It is celebrated as a mark of respect for artisans, bunkars, weavers, and dastkaris in India. The day also commemorates the Swadeshi movement that began in 1905.

Here are some interesting facts related to National Handloom Day:

1) In July 2015, the Union Government declared 7th of August as National Handloom Day.

2) National Handloom Day is observed with the objective of generating awareness about the importance of the handloom industry to the socio-economic development of the country.

3) August 7 was chosen as the National Handloom Day. Why? To commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905.

The movement was launched in Calcutta Town Hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government. The aim was to revive domestic products and production processes.

4) The handloom sector is key to women’s empowerment. Over 70% of handloom weavers and associated workers are females.

The handloom sector is a symbol of the country’s glorious cultural heritage and an important source of livelihood for the country.

5) The 8th National Handloom Day was observed on August 7 across India.

6) It was held under the coordination of the Ministry of Textiles through an exhibition planned at National Centre for Heritage Textiles (NCHT), Janpath, New Delhi.

7) In different States, National Handloom Day is being observed at 28 Weavers’ Service Centres and 16 National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Campuses.

8) In India, after agriculture, handloom is one of the largest employment providers. In the country, this sector provides employment to 43.31 lakh persons engaged in about 23.77 lakh handlooms.

9) Out of these numbers, 10 percent are from scheduled castes (SC),18% belong to the scheduled tribes (ST), and 45% belong to other backward classes (OBC).

10) In India, the handloom sector contributes nearly 15% of the cloth production and also contributes to the export earnings of the country.