National Girl Child Day 2021: PM Modi lauds India’s daughters, Jaishankar, Irani share selfies with daughters

On the occasion of the National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the country’s daughters for their accomplishments in various fields. PM Modi from his official twitter account saluted the spirit of daughters in the country for making their name in various fields. PM Modi also said that the central government has commenced many initiatives to empower the girl child including access to better healthcare, education and gender sensitivity initiatives.

Taking note of a large number of people who are working hard to make self empowered, PM Modi said that all people contributing towards women empowerment deserve compliments and appreciation. January 24 was first celebrated as Girl Child Day by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in the year 2008 and since then the initiative is celebrated across the country.

On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields. The Central Government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2021

In addition to the wishes extended by PM Modi, a host of leaders from across the country posted selfies with their daughters including reclusive External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar who posted an old photo of his daughter with him. Jaishankar while sharing the photograph said that his daughter was a source of his joy and happiness and her accomplishments made him feel proud.

Daughters – a special joy, a unique bond. Their accomplishments always make us proud. #NationalGirlChildDay #DeshkiBeti pic.twitter.com/ANQ8TEREwB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 24, 2021

Union Minister Smriti Irani also shared her photograph with her daughters and said that her daughters were her pride. Other leaders who shared selfies with their daughters included Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu among others.

My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements. pic.twitter.com/zr006SxJBR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2021

In a unique initiative, a teenager Srishti Goswami was made the Chief Minister of the Uttarakhand state for a day on the occasion. Accompanied with State Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Goswami attended various official meetings and reviewed the functioning of the various government schemes running in the state. Goswami has been associated with the women-centric development works and projects in the state for past few years.