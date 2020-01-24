National Girl Child Day 2020 trending on social media: Know its significance first!

By: |
Published: January 24, 2020 12:11:30 PM

The occasion has been celebrated on January 24 since it was first announced by the Government of India in 2008.

National Girl Child Day 2020, National Girl Child Day wishes, Why is national girl child day celebrated, history of national girl child day, m venkaiah naidu, smriti irani, kiren rijiju, congress wishes on national girl child dayIndia is observing National Girl Child Day on Friday (Representational image)

National Girl Child Day 2020: India is observing National Girl Child Day on Friday. The occasion has been celebrated on January 24 since it was first announced by the Government of India in 2008. The need to mark a day for celebrating girl child arose due to years of atrocities and discrimination against them, especially in rural India, where girls are considered to be a burden on the family. Apart from that, women have often faced discrimination at the workplace and in other social situations as well. In an effort to change this line of thought among the people, the government had earmarked January 24 as a day to celebrate girls.

Also read | South Korea confirms second case of coronavirus

Related News

The objectives of marking the day as National Girl Child Day are to make people aware of the rights of girl children, to increase awareness and discussion on the discrimination and atrocities against girls and to sensitise the public about the importance of education for girls and female health, hygiene, and nutrition.

Several people took to microblogging site Twitter to express their views on National Girl Child Day. Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu urged everyone to pledge that every girl child is educated and trained so that women of India are empowered. He further wrote, “Educating a girl is equivalent to educating a family.”

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani wrote, “Today is a day to celebrate fortitude and accomplishments of every girl child. On National Girl Child Day, let us reaffirm our pledge to end discrimination against our girls and empower them with equal opportunities.”

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju also took to Twitter on the occasion. He said that all the centres of Sports Authority of India are celebrating the day with the theme ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’.

The official Twitter handle of Indian National Congress also marked the day by hailing every girl and woman of India, saying that it saluted every one of them. It wrote, “As a nation we must make a promise to end all discrimination, violence & prejudice against girls and women.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. National Girl Child Day 2020 trending on social media Know its significance first!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mahatma Gandhi bust to be set up at IMO headquarters in London: Mandaviya
2China seals five cities to halt spread of virulent coronavirus as cases climb to over 630
3Switzerland mints world’s smallest gold coin