National Chocolate Cake Day: A look at healthy homemade chocolate cake

If you are looking for a rich and decadent dessert that you can enjoy without feeling guilty, this article is for you. On National Chocolate Cake Day we decided to curate a list of cake recipes that you can try without compromising your health. It's made with ingredients that you will feel good about but has all the decadent flavor, sweetness, and texture that you crave when it comes to chocolate cake. Give it a try and you'll be glad you did! Recipe by Dr. Saloni Jhaveri, in-house nutritionist, Conscious Food Ingredients: 1 1/2 cup all purpose flour

2/3 cup cocoa powder

3 ripe bananas

2 cup plain yogurt

1/3 cup honey/Jaggery powder

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 tbsp peanut butter

1 tsp baking soda Directions: To begin with, one must preheat the oven to 350º F. Using a cake pan, spray it well with a cooking spray. Minutely chop the ripe bananas and add them to a blender In the same blender, add yogurt, honey, vanilla, and peanut butter Blend until smooth for 1 – 2 minutes ( 1 additional minute – only if necessary) Pour the blended mixture into a mixing bowl. Then add the oil and mix it well Sieve the flour, cocoa powder, and baking soda to avoid formation of lumps before mixing everything in your mixing bowl Pour the well mixed cake batter into your prepared pan Tap the pan against a hard surface once or twice to ensure there are no air bubbles in the batter Finally, bake for 27-35 minutes for the cake to rise and form Enjoy with your loved ones Tip: Use a toothpick in the center to check if the cake is ready. It should come out clean

Let it cool completely before frosting it with chocolate frosting and serve Spiced Dark Chocolate Cake By Shivangi Panwar, Head – Chef, Baale Resort Goa INGREDIENTS: FOR THE CAKE :- 3 cups Flour 2½ cups Raw Cane Sugar 1 tablespoon Baking Powder 2 teaspoons Baking Soda 1 cup Dark Cocoa Powder 1½ teaspoon Himalayan Pink Salt 1 teaspoon Espresso Powder 3 Eggs 1 tablespoon Vanilla ¾ cup Coconut Oil (liquefied) 1½ cups Milk 1 cup Boiling Water FOR THE FROSTING: 1 Pound Salted Butter, softened 2 tablespoons Vanilla 1½ teaspoons Cinnamon ⅛ teaspoon red chilli Pepper(ground) 1 Pound Powdered Sugar 60 ml dark rum FOR THE GANACHE: 1 cup Dark Chocolate Chips ¾ cup Heavy Cream TOP WITH: Cinnamon Sticks Red and white flowers Gold leaf METHOD: FOR THE CAKE: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour three 8 inch round baking pans. Line the bottoms of each pan with a circle of parchment paper. Place the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and espresso powder in a large bowl and whisk to combine. Add the egg, oil, milk, vanilla,dark rum and water to the dry ingredients and whisk in just until smooth. Divide the batter between the prepared pans and bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until puffed and firm on top and a tester inserted into the middle comes out mostly clean, with a few moist crumbs attached. Remove and let cool for 5 minutes in the pan. Remove cake layers from pans and let cool completely before frosting.

FOR THE FROSTING: Place the butter in a large bowl along with the vanilla, cinnamon, and red chilli pepper . Beat with an electric mixer until well combined. Beat on low, adding the powdered sugar a few tablespoons at a time, until all of the sugar has been whipped in Scrape the bowl down, turn the speed up to medium, and beat the frosting for another 30 seconds

FOR THE GANACHE: Place the chocolate and cream in a small saucepan and heat over medium heat. Whisk together as the chocolate melts, until a smooth mixture forms. Remove from heat.

TO ASSEMBLE: Frost the cake using the spiced frosting. Pour the ganache over the top of the cake spread just to the edges of the top of the cake. Chill until ganache is set. Decorate the cake with red and white flowers and lightly spray some water so the gold leaf gets easily stuck to them . Serve with love



