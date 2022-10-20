National Book Month: Kareena Kapoor to Ali Fazal, actors who will be seen in projects based on book adaptation

Whenever there is news of a book being remade into movies, there are always questions about whether the actors could live up the part the same way the character is written in the books. Here are some actors, who have already proved their mettle as actors, who are not just set to do headline films adapted/based on famous/renowned books/novels but have already created a lot of curiosity among their fans about the movie. October is celebrated as the National Book Month, to mark and celebrate this month let us look at the actors who will be seen in projects based on book adaptation.

1. Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager

It is hard to find someone who does not find Aditya Roy Kapur extremely dashing. The heartthrob is part of the movie The Night Manager, which is based on the British TV series The Night Manager. Aditya, who became an overnight sensation after his movie Aashiqui 2, will be seen playing the character who was originally played by Tom Hiddleton. He was last seen in the action thriller Rashtra Kavach Om starring Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana and Prakash Raj.

2. Ishan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in Pippa

The trio will be seen in the movie Pippa, which is based on the book The Burning Chaffees, which is about Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings. Ishan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyunli will he seen playing siblings in this film.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Devotion of Suspect X

The Kapoor girl will be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X based on a Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. There is nothing about Kareena’s work that people already don’t know about. Bebo, who was last seen in Laal singh Chaddha, has played a variety of characters in different film genres, from romantic comedies to crime dramas.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

From being an actor, producer and author, PC has done it all. Currently enjoying her maternity break, to spend time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, she will soon be working on an Untitled Hollywood film based on the novel Secret Daughter, by Shilpi Somaya Gowda, which is based on female infanticide.

5. Ali Fazal in Khufiya

Already a common face in Hollywood movies, Ali is part of the movie Khufiya, based on the book Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. The film is directed by maverick Vishal Bhardwaj and alongside Ali, versatile actress Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen in prominent roles. Meanwhile Ali Fazal along with his wife Richa Chadha have launched their production house– Pushing Buttons Studios. Girls Will Be Girls will be their first project.