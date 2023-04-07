National Beer Day: Wheat beers that you should try

It’s National Beer Day today – Beer lovers are already checking their reserves and replenishing if needed, just so that they can celebrate the day in fun and style. Some have a very refined taste and prefer wheat beer over everything else. And there is a reason for it. Wheat beer is easy to drink, refreshing and yeast is top-fermented here. Talking about looks, it is unfiltered, cloudy, and light in colour, apt to go with breezy evenings. So, for white beer lovers, here are some fan favourites that one must try.

Six Fields Blanche

This beer is a premium Belgian-style wheat beer that is blanched. It is named after the six ingredients – wheat, oats, coriander seed, malted barley, orange peels that lend it a bitter taste, and German hops. The drink is light in colour, smooth textured, and spiced with orange and coriander that lend it a delicious taste, which ultimately provides a refreshed taste. It has an ABV of 4.5%. The drink is brewed by Devans Modern Breweries Ltd and has its signature citrusy taste, appealing texture, and unmatchable aroma.

Six Fields Cult

Another wheat beer from the house of DeVANS, this strong wheat beer has an ABV of 5.9%. The beer with a tangy twist has a lingering freshness mainly due to the orange peel. The beer with a sweet flavour and aromatic coriander is as Indian as it can get. It is not just available in cans and bottles but 5 litre kegs as well that give you a feeling of drinking beer right from the tap, even as you are at your home. This keg can be kept for 90 days. It also recently won the Silver Medal in the DubbleWit category at Brussels Bee Challenge.

Bira 91 White

This cloudy beer has an ABV content of 4.9%. It has citrus and coriander as key ingredients that lend it high aromas while lowering the bitterness of this light and breezy beer. The medium golden-hued beer is a delight for beer guzzlers as it has hints of coriander and orange, that make it perfect for those upcoming summer evenings.

Simba White

The homegrown Wheat beer has a fruity and citrusy aftertaste. This light beer has an ABV of 4.5%, making it the perfect drink for all seasons. The drink is refreshing and crisp and has a hint of orange peels, coriander as well as lemongrass. Most importantly this natural beer does not contain any artificial flavour or aroma.

White Rhino

What differentiates this beer from the rest is the use of Curacao orange peel along with organic coriander that is picked from the Himalayas, which enhances the flavours of the drink. Furthermore, Indian wheat is used to brew this one. The brewery located on the outskirts of Gwalior is hailed as the first craft beer in India.

Hopper Wit Bier

The wheat beer with ABV of 5% has a hazy golden orange tone with a perfect number of bubbles. This bright and crisp drink with a citrus aroma has coriander to add spice to the drink. Made of wheat grains and pale malts that have hints of cracker, biscuit, and yeast, the drink is refreshing to the core. Hints of citrus orange peels, lemon zest, and tangerine give it a tangy flavour. Hints of herbal and grassy hops lend the beer the typical light wheat beer aroma.

The White Owl Spark

Brewed at Som Distilleries, MP, this beer has a hazy golden colour. The beer with a high ABV of 7.9% is definitely one of the strong wheat-based beers. It has a moderate citrus flavour, along with an orangish citrus aroma. The drink is made with neutered water, where the taste of the water has been neutralized, making production possible anywhere for The White Owl Spark.