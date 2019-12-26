Nari Shakti Puraskar: 40 women and institutions to be conferred with National Award on International Women’s Day 2020

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is the nodal Ministry for the welfare of women and has been celebrating International Women’s Day every year.

As many as 40 women and institutions will be conferred with the National Award on International Women’s Day next year to recognise their relentless service towards the cause of women empowerment and social welfare. The Women and Child Development Ministry has invited applications for the Nari Shakti Puraskar, given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment, especially for vulnerable and marginalised women, according to a statement by the ministry.

“Details of eligibility criteria and guidelines are available on www.narishaktipuraskar.wcd.gov.in portal. Applications/ nominations must be submitted online on the portal for consideration,” the statement said. The last date for submission of applications for the National Award in January 7, 2020, it added.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is the nodal Ministry for the welfare of women and has been celebrating International Women’s Day every year by felicitating eminent organisations and institutions for the distinguished services rendered by them in the field of women empowerment with the Nari Shakti Puraskar, it said.