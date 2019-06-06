Move aside Swami Ramdev and Shilpa Shetty, PM Modi now teaching Yoga as well! Watch here

International Yoga Day is on June 21 but PM Narendra Modi has started its buildup from now only. On Thursday, PM Modi tweeted a video in which an animated version of his was seen tutoring on how to perform Tadasana (palm tree pose) or mountain pose. Till now, we have seen many Yoga gurus releasing Yoga tutorials videos including Swami Ramdev and even bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty but this is the first time a political leader has done something like this. In the video, PM Modi's animated version explains, step by step, how to perform Tadasana and also explains its benefits t the viewers. The video, which is in 3D format, an animated version of PM Modi is seen standing on a maroon rug. On Wednesday, PM Modi tweeted Trikonasana video as well. Have a look at his tweets: Doing Tadasana properly would enable you to practice many other Asanas with ease. Know more about this Asana and its benefits. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com\/YlhNhcRas8 \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2019 On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019. I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same. The benefits of Yoga are tremendous. Here is a video on Trikonasana. pic.twitter.com\/YDB6T3rw1d \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019 International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21. PM Modi celebrates it with much enthusiasm and top members of his cabinet also tweet and take part in various Yoga day events. PM Modi has repeatedly urged everyone prepare for the Yoga day. On India's suggestion, during his first tenure, the UN General Assembly in 2014 recognised June 21 as World Yoga Day. In the last five years, the event has helped in spreading awareness about Yoga throughout the world. During his speech in the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, PM Narendra Modi talked about the importance of Yoga and called it an "invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition." He added that Yoga embodies unity of body and mind; thought and action. It creates harmony between man and nature. Yoga is a holistic approach to well-being and health, he said. PM Modi added that Yoga is not just an exercise it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, that nature and the world. "Through Yoga we can change our lifestyle and create consciousness which can help in our well being. We pledge to work towards adopting an International Yoga Day," PM Modi said at UN.