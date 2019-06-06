Move aside Swami Ramdev and Shilpa Shetty, PM Modi now teaching Yoga as well! Watch here

By: |
Published: June 6, 2019 11:42:53 PM

During his speech in the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, PM Narendra Modi talked about the importance of Yoga and called it an "invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition."

PM Narendra Modi, International Yoga day, world yoga day 2019, Yoga, Tadasana, PM Modi Tadasana, Trikonasana Modi, Modi yoga videoPM Modi celebrate World Yoga Day with much enthusiasm and top members of his cabinet also tweet and take part in various Yoga day events.

International Yoga Day is on June 21 but PM Narendra Modi has started its buildup from now only. On Thursday, PM Modi tweeted a video in which an animated version of his was seen tutoring on how to perform Tadasana (palm tree pose) or mountain pose. Till now, we have seen many Yoga gurus releasing Yoga tutorials videos including Swami Ramdev and even bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty but this is the first time a political leader has done something like this. In the video, PM Modi’s animated version explains, step by step, how to perform Tadasana and also explains its benefits t the viewers.

The video, which is in 3D format, an animated version of PM Modi is seen standing on a maroon rug. On Wednesday, PM Modi tweeted Trikonasana video as well. Have a look at his tweets:


International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21. PM Modi celebrates it with much enthusiasm and top members of his cabinet also tweet and take part in various Yoga day events. PM Modi has repeatedly urged everyone prepare for the Yoga day.

On India’s suggestion, during his first tenure, the UN General Assembly in 2014 recognised June 21 as World Yoga Day. In the last five years, the event has helped in spreading awareness about Yoga throughout the world.
During his speech in the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, PM Narendra Modi talked about the importance of Yoga and called it an “invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition.”

He added that Yoga embodies unity of body and mind; thought and action. It creates harmony between man and nature. Yoga is a holistic approach to well-being and health, he said. PM Modi added that Yoga is not just an exercise it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, that nature and the world. “Through Yoga we can change our lifestyle and create consciousness which can help in our well being. We pledge to work towards adopting an International Yoga Day,” PM Modi said at UN.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Move aside Swami Ramdev and Shilpa Shetty, PM Modi now teaching Yoga as well! Watch here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition