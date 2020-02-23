Namaste Trump: New Delhi hotel hosting Trump has ultra VIP amenities including a private spa and food testing lab!

All the rooms of the hotel have been pre-booked for the large delegation that will come along with the Trump family.

Ahmedabad seems to have grabbed major attention for the visit of U.S President Donald Trump as a grand reception ceremony will be accorded to him in the city. But New Delhi is also abuzz with the hustle-bustle of various preparations as it is in the national capital where POTUS will spend most of the time during his visit. The hotel which is getting the historic opportunity to host the world’s most powerful personality is ITC Maurya which has turned into a fortress since the last two weeks, according to a report by PTI. Sleuths of varied security agencies in civil dresses are not sparing even an inch of space from their probing gaze and elaborate security checks. All the rooms of the hotel have been pre-booked for the large delegation that will come along with the Trump family.

Having hosted former U.S presidents including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, the selection of ITC Maurya for Trump’s stay was a formality. The hotel boasts of a grand presidential suite with ultra-advanced amenities that include a private spa, sprawling study, private gymnasium, an air quality system, and a 12 membered peacock-themed dining hall among others. An air quality system is installed on every floor of the hotel which tampers the poor quality of air and makes it serene and pure. Taking into consideration the high tech security demands of its hosts, the suite also has a functional microbiological food testing laboratory which can test the food before serving it to the guests.

With its history etched by similar high profile visits in the past, the hotel is filled with many memories. The previous high-profile host was Trump’s predecessor and former U.S President Barack Obama who had come to participate in the Republic Day celebrations in the year 2015. A fitness freak, Obama could not resist the hotel gym even during his short stay ladened with official engagements. He dined at the rooftop European restaurant West View during his meeting with top Indian CEOs and other business delegates.

Trump who is coming along with his family is also expected to leave a motley of impressions on the hotel’s long legacy of hosting top leaders from around the world. President Trump is coming on his first official visit to India since he took over in 2017. Trump is coming along with first lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. A host of other officials will also accompany the President.