Namaste Trump: Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram to welcome Trump with fully veg meal and Gujarati dishes

Preparations are going in full swing for the Ahmedabad visit of the U.S President Donald Trump. Apart from the security and logistics arrangements, an elaborate menu studded with famous Gujarati dishes is also being prepared for the Trump family. The onus of preparing food for the high-level visit has been laid on a top chef from the city. Suresh Khanna who is a chef at the city’s Fortune Landmark Hotel has been designated to prepare food during the Sabarmati Ashram visit.

Special Khaman is being prepared for President Trump and his wife Melania Trump as both of them are fond of it, Khanna was quoted as saying by ANI. He further said that a fully vegetarian menu has been selected for the meal and everything will be cooked in the Gujarati style.

Apart from Khaman, the menu includes special ginger tea, broccolian-corn samosa, ice tea, green tea and some multi-grain cookies, Khanna said. The menu has also been vetted by the concerned department after factoring in various factors. According to the security protocols, the food will be first tasted by the food inspectors and only after a thorough check, it will be served on the plates of the guests, Khanna added.

President Donald Trump is coming on his first official visit to India after he took the reins in January 2017. Trump is also being accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. A battery of officials and secretaries will also be accompanying the President as major security and business agreements might be inked during the visit. A major trade deal which was being anticipated to get signed on this visit has been postponed as per media speculations but other significant announcements are very much expected. The Trump family will directly land in Ahmedabad where they will be given a grand reception in Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium. After wrapping up the business in Ahmedabad, President coupled with his family members will head towards Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.