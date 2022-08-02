Nag Panchami 2022: Check shubh muhrat, history and its significance

Nag Panchami 2022: According to the Hindu Vedic Calendar, Shrawan is one of the auspicious months as a lot of Shiva festivals used to be celebrated in this month. Nag Panchami is one of the festivals that Shiva devotees celebrate with huge enthusiasm.

The auspicious festival of Nag Panchami is observed on the Shukla Paksha Panchami Tithi of Shravan month. This year, it is falling on August 2. On this day, devotees worship the god of Nag Devata and seek their blessings for good health and prosperity.

Nag Panchami 2022 Shubh Muhurat:

According to the Panchang, the shubh muhurat will begin at 5.14 am on August 1 and will end at 5:41 am on August 2. It is observed that the rituals of Nag Panchami is usually done early in the morning. It is believed that one who performs Nag Panchami puja gets rid of Kaal Sarp Dosha in the horoscope.

Nag Panchami 2022: What is the story behind celebrating this festival?

There are a lot of mythological tales associated with the celebration of Naag Panchami in Hinduism. One of the popular stories behind celebrating this festival is of Lord Krishna and Kansa. It is believed that Lord Krishna was the cause of Kansa’s end who sent the snake to kill Lord Krishna. One day when lord Krishna was playing with his friends near a river, his ball fell down in the water. When Lord Krishna went down in the water to find the ball, he was attacked by the snake. But due to his special powers, Krishna defeated him and played the flute while sitting on his head. The snake named Kaliya apologized to Lord Krishna and promised to never come back. This day is remembered as the victory of Balkrishna over Kaliya.

Nag Panchami 2022: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Nag Panchami, People worship snakes and offer them milk as the snake holds an important role in Hindu Mythology. According to the horoscope, It is believed that the worshipping snakes removes the hurdles of Kala Sarpa Dosha.