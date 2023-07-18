Mysterious object washes up on Australian beach! Could it be Chandrayaan-3 debris?

A mysterious object washed up on a remote beach in Western Australia, which could be a part of a foreign space launch vehicle, the Australian Space Agency said on Monday.

Where was the object found?

The object was found at the beach in Green Head which is about 250 kilometer north of Perth. Locals were the ones who found and reported it. The police guarded the mysterious object as the state and federal authorities tried to figure out the nature of the item.

Also Read Rare strike! Woman hit by meteorite while having coffee on terrace in France

What did the Australian Space Agency say?

In a series of tweets, the Australian Space Agency said that the item could be from a foreign space launch vehicle. It added that it is “liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information”. The agency asked the people of the community to avoid handling or attempting to remove the object as its origin is unknown. “If the community spot any further suspected debris they should report it to local authorities and notify the Australian Space Agency,” it added.

An analysis by the Department of Fire and Emergency Service and the Chemistry Centre of WA had determined the object was safe and there was no risk to the community, ABC News reported. The report also said that a local lady and her partner found the part floating on the water and they dragged it out with their vehicle.

As per a CNN report, a space archaeologist from Flinders University in Adelaide Alice Gorman said the cylinder is likely the third phase of a polar satellite launch vehicle previously launched by India.

“It is identical in dimension and materials,” Gorman told CNN.

Speculations surrounding the object

Many people on the internet said the part could have been debris from India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission launch. However, the idea was dismissed by others who said that barnacles attached to the object suggested it was underwater for at least a few days. India launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14, 2023.

Some people also suggested that the object could have been a part of the missing Malaysian flight MH370. That idea was also shunned by others.