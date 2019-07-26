My role gives me endless opportunities to create wonderful fashion: Tanvi Malik, Co-founder, Fabvalley &Indya

Tanvi Malik, Co-founder, FabAlley & Indya

The Job

My role gives me endless opportunities to create wonderful fashion. I like that fashion is a fast-paced industry, where innovation and disruption are key to staying relevant in the space. I love the people that I work with; my employees are my true brand ambassadors. An opportunity to engage, mentor and grow with this community of young women and men, who are as passionate about our company as we are, is something I look forward to every day.

The Weekdays

The life of an entrepreneur has actually a lot to do with physical and mental energy, since you can never really switch off. I start my day with an intensive physical workout, typically with a 5-km run or functional training. I then head to work after a quick, healthy breakfast. I spend a lot of time planning our monthly and quarterly initiatives and collections, researching and analysing performance data, executing our ideas, and brainstorming with my team. One moment I would be discussing fabric and product development, and the next, I would be with my branding team to discuss upcoming campaigns and concepts, followed by the performance team, looking at our daily sales and spends. All of these are packed into a 10-12 hour work day. I make it a point to read before going to bed.

The Weekend

A six-day work schedule with days that end at 8:30-9 pm doesn’t allow me to spend quality time with the people dearest to me. So, the weekends are a time to chill and reconnect with my friends, family and pets. I don’t get time to step out of the city much, but I do take a vacation once in a while, which really helps me recharge.

The Toys

As it goes for everybody, my phone is where I live 80-90% of my life. I am a voracious reader. While I still love the smell of paper and buy books, a lot of my reading has moved to Kindle. I love listening to music, so my airpods and Bose speakers are really essential to me.

The Logos

When it comes to accessories, I love Tom Ford for its sunglasses, and Celine for bags. For clothing, I swear by & Other Stories and COS for their absolutely gorgeous products with great fit and fabric. Among Indian brands, I like what Khara Kapas and Pero are doing. When it comes to luxury, there’s only Sabyasachi.