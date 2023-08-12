Must-experience luxurious getaways during the Independence Day long weekend

With Independence Day falling on a Tuesday this year following a second Saturday and Sunday, many people are gearing up to take a leave on Monday and make it a four-day fiesta. This means it is the perfect time to look at nearby accommodations that offer luxury and adventure, offering relief from the hectic life. Here are six places that are bound to make this mini vacation epic.

Ladakh

Ladakh

While Ladakh, known as the “Land of High Passes,” continues to be a popular destination, our fascination with it remains unquenched. This sentiment is particularly heightened considering that only two months remain in the year to fully relish its terrain and the array of experiences it offers. Situated in the northern part of India, Ladakh boasts captivating landscapes, tranquil monasteries, and a vibrant cultural tapestry. Enriched by its rugged mountains, pristine lakes, and the enduring influence of Tibetan traditions, Ladakh delivers an unparalleled and captivating encounter for adventurers and those seeking spiritual enrichment alike.

Where to Stay: Chamba Camp Thiksey by The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC)

The Ultimate Travelling Camp’s Chamba Camp

For those planning to spend this time in Ladakh, The Ultimate Travelling Camp’s Chamba Camp Thisey is the to be. This period is the best to visit and TUTC makes it better with simple, yet exotic, experiences such as the Ladakhi dance performance, an early morning prayer ceremony with Thispey Gompa’s monks as well as in-house games such as archery, croquet and board games. Guests can also indulge in activities such as trekking, polo, village walks as well as cycling. Everything at this beautiful accommodation is in tents, including the restaurant and reception with its library and boutique shop. When it comes to food, guests can get an organic farm to fork experience inside the restaurant or al fresco.

Jawai, Rajasthan

Jawai, Rajasthan

Nestled amidst the rugged Aravali mountains, Jawai emerges as an intriguing destination, conveniently located not far from Udaipur and Jodhpur. Renowned for its thriving leopard population against the backdrop of ancient granite formations, Jawai offers captivating safaris that bring travelers closer to these elusive predators. As day turns to night, the celestial wonders above come alive, making star gazing an enchanting activity. Jawai’s unique blend of untamed wildlife and cosmic charm makes it a must-visit for those seeking a memorable adventure.

Welcom Heritage Cheetahgarh Resort and Spa in Jawai, Rajasthan

When journeying with a diverse mix of family members and groups spanning generations and interests, pinpointing the perfect destination can prove challenging. For multifaceted aspirations, we recommend setting your course for Welcom Heritage Cheetahgarh Resort and Spa in Jawai, Rajasthan—a sprawling 20-acre sanctuary adorned with a lake, thoughtfully crafted 5-star amenities, and panoramic views of the Aravalli range.

Unlike some jungle lodges that require roughing it out, here you’ll find the epitome of luxury. Whether you’re a compact family unit or part of a larger group, the resort effortlessly accommodates. Choose from the one, two, three, or four-bedroom chalets, complete with pools or without, to the two-bedroom Khema luxury suite tents—a personal favorite that promises an indulgent stay.

Where to Stay: WH Cheetahgarh Resort and Spa

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, seamlessly blends history with modernity. The “City of Lakes” boasts a tranquil ambiance with its serene lakes. UNESCO-listed Bhimbetka Caves exhibit ancient rock art and the Tribal Museum honors indigenous culture. Nature enthusiasts can explore Upper and Lower Lakes, while Van Vihar National Park offers urban wildlife encounters. Bhopal’s culinary scene and bustling markets complete this captivating city’s charm.

Jehan Numa Palace in Bhopal embodies regal elegance and offers a majestic haven for travelers. The accommodation seamlessly marries heritage and luxury, with opulent rooms featuring intricate artwork, antique furniture, and modern amenities. The palace’s serene ambiance and lush gardens create an oasis in the heart of the city.

Jehan Numa Palace in Bhopal

Food enthusiasts will relish the gastronomic journey at Jehan Numa Palace, with its four restaurants and two bars. From traditional Awadhi and North Indian flavors to global cuisines, guests indulge in delectable dishes crafted by skilled chefs who prioritize sustainability by sourcing local produce.

Where to Stay: Jehan Numa Palace

Parwanoo, Himachal

Parwanoo, Himachal

Discover Parwanoo, an idyllic escape nestled in Himachal Pradesh, perfect for nature enthusiasts yearning for untouched beauty, lush environs, and peaceful climes. Unwind amidst the hills and valleys, relish panoramic vistas, embark on invigorating hikes, and pay homage at the Kali Mata Temple. Seeking a remote respite with limited vacation days? Cradled within the Shivalik Range of the Himalayas, it unveils stunning landscapes, luxuriant greenery, and inviting weather.

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort

Perched atop a hill, Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort offers unrivaled comfort and sweeping vistas of lush landscapes. Immerse yourself in authentic Ayurvedic spa treatments guided by Kerala therapists, take a refreshing dip in the temperature controlled infinity pool, and relish Himachal’s diverse flavors. Elevating your Independence Day long weekend, book the Moksha Suite or Luxury Suite for two nights and relish a three-night stay, along with discounted F&B, spa services, and engaging activities. This distinctive retreat ensures tranquility amid nature, enriched by an exceptional cable car experience that transforms your holiday into an unparalleled escape. Unbeknownst to many, Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort remains a secure haven during this season, untouched by rains. With the monsoon transforming the state into shades of green, indulge in curated local delicacies and lavish spa therapies, capturing the essence of the season.

Where to Stay: Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort

Puducherry

Puducherry

Affectionately known as Pondy, Puducherry weaves French colonial heritage with Tamil culture for a unique allure. The iconic Promenade Beach offers leisurely strolls along the azure coastline, providing a tranquil escape from urban bustle. Puducherry’s spiritual facet is embodied by Auroville, an experimental township dedicated to unity and human progress. Culinary delights range from South Indian classics to French-inspired cafes, promising a flavorful journey.

Maison Perumal

Towards the Eastern Ghats, in the quaint UT of Puducherry sits Maison Perumal, a charming boutique hotel by CGH Earth, offering a captivating blend of culture, comfort and cuisine. The accommodation embodies traditional Tamil architecture, featuring elegantly restored rooms that exude a sense of heritage and tranquility. Each room is adorned with intricate woodwork and soothing decor, providing a cosy escape for guests.Culinary enthusiasts will be delighted by Maison Perumal’s gastronomic offerings. The hotel’s restaurant serves delectable Chettinad cuisine, known for its aromatic spices and unique flavours. Guests can devour authentic dishes that showcase the culinary heritage of the region, prepared with locally sourced ingredients.

Where to Stay: Maison Perumal – A CGH Earth Experience

Kandy, Sri Lanka

Kandy, Sri Lanka

If time constraints hinder e-visa arrangements, Sri Lanka welcomes you with a quick ETA form and on-arrival visa process in Colombo. Embark on a picturesque drive through hills and tea estates to the riverside haven of Kandy. Accessible with a two-hour flight from Mumbai or a three-hour flight from New Delhi, Sri Lanka beckons.

Deep-rooted in the island’s origin are ancient fables, customs, and historic rituals, shaping Sri Lanka’s distinct identity. Witness this through the vibrant Esala Perahera festival in Kandy, commencing August 17th. Celebrating the tooth relic, the city comes alive with local dancers, drummers, acrobats, jugglers, elephants adorned in lavish garments and lights, and more. Traditional dancers grace the city with captivating motions, immersing Kandy in a captivating cultural tapestry.

Jetwing Kandy Gallery

Nestled in the hills of Sri Lanka, the property offers an enchanting escape in the heart of Kandy. It offers unparalleled views of lush landscapes and presents a fusion of modern luxury and local charm, especially due to its location in the Gurudeniya village. Guests are treated to an array of experiences, from immersing themselves in traditional Sri Lankan culture to indulging in the tranquility of the spa and pool. The resort also provides easy access to iconic cultural attractions, making it an ideal base for exploration. Dining at Jetwing Kandy Gallery is a culinary journey of its own. With a range of restaurants offering diverse cuisines, guests can savour delectable dishes – right from authentic local cuisine, to traditional dishes with a contemporary twist, as well as global delicacies.

Where to Stay: Jetwing Kandy Gallery