Museums, Exhibitions, Art Galleries to reopen from November 10; check guidelines, preventive measures

After considering all suggestions from stakeholders in the culture and creative industry, the Ministry of Culture has now decided to reopen museums, exhibitions and art galleries. According to the ministry, all cultural places can reopen from November 10 (next week). For the reopening, the ministry has laid down Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that have to be followed to contain Coronavirus transmission. These guidelines imply for all visitors, staff and other workers. It is to note that any museum, exhibition or an art gallery will not open in any containment zone. “States/UTs may consider proposing additional protocols as per their field assessment,” the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

SOPs for reopening museums, exhibitions and art galleries:

All norms for social distancing will be maintained. Everyone is required to use face masks at all times.

Sanitisers will be present in the premise’s entry, exit points and all other common areas.

Visitors are expected to have the Aarogya Setu app installed in their phones.

If anyone found having COVID-19 symptoms, protocol for isolation will be followed. This includes isolating, doctor examination, informing the nearest medical facility, state or district helpline.

People’s temperature will be checked upon entrance whereas body and baggage screening will be done by CISF.

The government has advised to not use audio guides and lifts ( which is to be used in emergency situations for elderly/ physically challenged).

The entry of vulnerable groups, senior citizens, pregnant women, and kids is discouraged along with guided tours.

All premises will have to be sanitized and disinfected properly on a frequent basis. However, the cleaning measures taken should ensure that the heritage value/old surfaces of the museums or art gallery is not damaged.

Tickets shall be purchased via digital means and time slots will be given to visitors.

Authorities will have to ensure that there is a limited number of visitors that are allowed inside the premises at the given times.

The government has encouraged museums to use their outdoor spaces for display more than indoors.

For staff members, access to personal protective equipment, reusable cloth masks, sanitisers should be provided. Their temperatures will also be monitored twice a day.

Everywhere, air temperatures shall be maintained between 24-30°C and humidity between 40-70 per cent.

The government said that since the festive season has arrived, museums, art galleries and exhibitions have been given permission to operate again so the public can explore the rich cultural heritage of India.