Mundo Latino – Creating a Latin World in India: A Make In India initiative in the realm of foreign language teaching

In the last week of October, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi released Viva Latino 3 at Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) along with the Ambassador of Cuba to India Alejandro Simancas Marin.

The DDG (Special Projects) ICCR Sumiti Vasudeva was also present, aside Ambassadors from several Latin American embassies. This book is the 3rd in a series of Spanish training manuals authored by Shalu Chopra (founder Director Mundo Latino – Latin American Cultural Center). Chopra shared the core of her teaching methodology which centers on the concept of ‘Living the Language’ and not just ‘Learning the language’. The event was celebrating the National Cultural Day of Cuba; wherein the book release was symbolic of building bridges and Indo-Cuban cultural collaboration through language connect.

Speaking at the launch, Lekhi acknowledged the exceptional contributions of Shalu Chopra towards creating strong cultural ties with Cuba in particular and the Latin American region.

The Cuban Ambassador Alejandro Simancas Marin lauded the relentless efforts of Shalu and Sunil Chopra (Founder Mundo Latino) over the past 15 years to represent the rich Latin American Cultural heritage through deep cultural connection. And, he also acknowledged them as close friends of Cuba in particular and one of the most active Brand ambassadors for promoting Latin American culture in India.



More about Viva Latino 3

Viva Latino 3 has been acknowledged by Spanish language gurus as a ‘Make In India’ initiative in the realm of foreign language teaching with multiple contextual references to Indian culture, customs, personalities, festivals, characters.

Shalu was attracted to Spanish initially through salsa music and dance. The love for learning Latin dances led to the yearning to pick up the language. Aside she wanted to contribute her bit to share the love for the language – it moved from passion to passion plus profession. And this has resulted fifteen years later in 15000 plus training hours, 8000+ students, 2 IPRs, 6000+ books, and collaboration with several top institutions and corporate houses.

Shalu shared more about her latest book with Huma Siddiqui, on the sidelines of the programme at ICCR.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi releasing Viva Latino 3

Following are excerpts:

What is different about this book? As in how does it compare with others already available in the market?



It is a ‘Make in India’ initiative in the realm of foreign languages. There are multiple contextual connections with Indian culture, customs, values, personalities, festivals, which build a strong bridge with a foreign language so that it does not appear so ‘foreign’ – it weaves in creatively – Akbar-Birbal rhetoric, story of Kartikeya and Ganesha, Swachh Bharat, etc.

Why a book in Spanish?

Spanish is one of the most prolific of all Romance languages. It attracts attention on account of its footprint – 21 countries have Spanish as the official language, and over half a billion native speakers.



It has a very addictive flavour – combining rich cultural heritage from some of the oldest civilisations to the contemporary vibe of Latin rhythm, dances and music. An incomparable gastronomic journey combined with soulful and vibrant touristic destinations.It opens multiple professional vistas when acquired as a skill – has a huge career related impact given the increasing collaboration with Spanish speaking regions.

What is unique about this book?

The book is completely visual and highly illustrated making it very easy to follow for the trainers and learners alike, and engaging. And it has been built around formulae like ‘el balance’, ‘Pvc’, ‘PVviC’, ‘PVpC’ which decipher the grammar very logically and facilitate easier retention and application for the learners.

Several core concepts are introduced through storytelling and conversation techniques which are built around two central characters – Sanskaar and Estela who are learning the language and carry on from Viva Latino 1 & 2. This enables visualisation of and connection with learning themes.



Also there is a visual dictionary which moves away from the classic word – meaning format.



Big ordinal and cardinal numbers are used for sequencing throughout the book in lieu of the traditional numbering schemes. This promotes their repetition, retention and application.



Irregular verb conjugations are used as titles in the naming schemes to reiterate tough concepts



It decodes the ever so challenging difference between indefinido and imperfecto – 2 past tenses, objeto directo and indirecto and verbs – ser and estar very creatively through visual aids which foster much easier learning



How expensive is this book?



All of this in Rs 450/- only which makes it the most affordable keeping in mind the classic Indian learner. Books of foreign origin of similar level are typically Rs 1000-1500 plus.