Mumbai restaurants that boost unique décor, delish food, and great vibes

If you are someone who prefers fine dining, then you are constantly looking for new experiences and restaurants. Yes, one always has their favourite places they keep going back to but trying new places can be exciting. An unusual dining experience would amp up manifold with a unique interior, delish food, and great vibes. Bookmark these restaurants that you must visit solely for their ambiance:

Silly, Khar

Founded by 22-year-old Karan Nohria, Silly is a mix of rustic spots and quirky new ideas where ideas are born, bred, and inspired. Nestled in a comfortable Khar lane is a big, off-white door, with a sign that says Silly. A resto-bar with a heart-warming and humble setting, perfect for every mood, right from your morning meeting, to your Friday night vibe with no inhibitions or restrictions.

Famous Dishes: Kerala Pepper Mutton Fry, Chettinad Chicken, Pimp Your Corn

Cocktails: Rosai Cucumas, Basil Smash

Price for two: Rs 2500 (approx)

Address: 759, 5th Ln, opp. Union Bank ATM, Khar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

145 Cafe & Bar, The Mill

Founded by Ishaan Bahl, 145 began as a gastronomic homage to the spirit of Mumbai. Distilling its heritage into flavours and finally into art. Art that you see served on the plate in front of you, art you see over our walls and ceilings. Inspired by the city’s eclectic choice of cuisines, we bring you a menu emulating all the local favourites but with a signature 145 twist. Old Bombay charm meets modern design aesthetics in the all-day space which offers global comfort food with a playful spin.

Famous Dishes: Dynamite Prawns, Animal Burger, Magic Masala Potato Skins

Cocktails: Muskmelon Tequila Elixir, Cinnamon Whiskey Sour

Price for two: Rs 1800 (approx)

Address: Trade World, C Wing, Kamala Mills Compound Unit 906, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, W, Maharashtra 400013

Wakai, Fort

A young and fresh Japanese restaurant with an enthusiastic feel reminiscent of Tokyo’s thriving speakeasy restaurant and bar culture set by a bright neon pink sign offering diners a premium, disruptive Japanese culinary experience. The owners have taken the word premium seriously, applying the ancient traditional techniques with the highest quality ingredients imported directly from Japan’s Toyosu Market, paying close attention to every minute detail, from flavour and fragrance to the last artful bite of fabulous food.

Famous Dishes: Black cod miso, wasabi cornettos, yellowtail carpaccio, spicy crispy maki roll, Alaskan king crab, lobster robatayaki, Koko Natsu tortino

Cocktails: Citrus Wasabi Gin & Tonic, Yuzu & Chilli Caipiroska

Price for two: Rs 2500 (approx)

Address: Rajabahadur Mansion, 24 A, Mumbai Samachar Marg, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400023

Butterfly High, BKC & Thane

Owned by the Shiv Sagar Group, Butterfly High’s seating area is spread over 3 sections and offers ample privacy to dine and work. From pides to sushi, you can enjoy all your favourite dishes at Butterfly High.

Famous Dishes: Chef Special Oriental Chicken Wings, Dahi Kebab with Red Radish Pachadi, Spicy Chicken Skewers

Cocktails: Butterfly Decoded, Old Fashion Roast

Price for two: Rs 1800 (approx)

Address:

THANE: 1st floor, The Unique, Hiranandani Estate Rd, Thane West, Maharashtra 400607

BKC: Unit no. 4, Ground Floor, Jet Airways Godrej BKC, G Block, next to MCA, Bandra Kurla Complex, Ban, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051