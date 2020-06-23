Ganpati festival in Mumbai: Subdued celebrations this year; all you need to know

Ganeshotsav is one of the most prominent festivals in Maharashtra.

Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra 2020: Ganeshotsav celebrations to be subdued this year! Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, huge gatherings and celebrations are a risky affair. Due to the risk of spreading the disease, the government has put in place several measures to avoid crowding up people, as it could lead to violation of the social distancing norms. This has caused several festive celebrations to be held at a more subdued level, and the Ganeshotsav celebrations in Maharashtra are no exception to this.

In a conversation with news agency ANI, Mumbaicha Raja Mandal of Ganesh Gully, Lalbaug’s Secretary Swapnil Parab said that they have decided to keep the celebrations simple this year, keeping in line with the instructions issued by the authorities. He further informed the agency that the Ganpati idol would only be around 4-feet-tall this year and its immersion would take place in an artificial pond.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country by the pandemic, with over 1.35 lakh cases. Keeping this in mind, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged the mandals to keep the celebrations low-key so that there is no crowding, nor any processions, according to a report in IE.

Ganeshotsva 2020: Why is Ganpati festival celebrated?

Ganeshotsav is one of the most prominent festivals in Maharashtra and every year, the 10-day festival is celebrated with much fervour and joy. Huge crowds take part in processions to immerse the idols in water. This year, it is scheduled to begin on August 22. However, the report quoted CM Thackeray as saying that since the coronavirus threat is yet to go away, the celebrations would have to take place without much fanfare, crowds and processions. All precautionary measures must be taken, he added.

He was further quoted as saying that while he did not want the tradition of celebrating Ganeshotsav to be broken, everyone would have to brainstorm on how to do so while keeping all precautionary measures in place.