Enjoy 24×7 life in Mumbai! Malls, pubs to remain open all time in these areas

The areas where these establishments will remain open all night are Fort and Kala Ghoda in South Mumbai and Bandra Kurla Complex in the west.

Thackeray had batted for all-night-open eateries and other establishments in the city during the earlier BJP-Shiv Sena regime too.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said shops, restaurants, malls and pubs will remain open 24 hours on an experimental basis in a few areas of Mumbai from January 26.

