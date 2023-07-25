Mukesh Ambani’s sister Nina Kothari to Gautam Adani’s son Karan: 7 lesser-known members of India’s richest business families

We all have an insatiable curiosity when it comes to the lives of India’s wealthiest business families. From opulent mansions to high-profile product launches, their lives seem to be shrouded in glamour and mystery. While we are well-acquainted with the prominent figures of these dynasties, there are some lesser-known members who have made significant contributions to their family legacies.

1. Nina Kothari- Sister of Mukesh Ambani

In the glittering world of the Ambani family, one name that seldom surfaces in the headlines is Nina Kothari. Sister to Mukesh Ambani, she has managed to keep a low profile while building her entrepreneurial empire. Nina is the owner of Kothari Petrochemicals and the Chairperson of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited. Her journey as an astute businesswoman began with the launch of Javagreen, a successful coffee and food franchise in 2003. Despite her family’s fame, Nina has chosen to let her achievements speak for themselves.

2. Arjun B. Kothari – Nephew of Mukesh Ambani

As the nephew of Mukesh Ambani and son of Nina Kothari, Arjun B. Kothari plays an essential role in the family business empire. Holding the position of Managing Director & Non-Independent Executive Director at Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. and Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd., Arjun is at the forefront of continuing the family’s success story.

3. Vedant Birla – Nephew of K.M Birla

Nephew to Kumar Mangalam Birla, Vedant Birla is carrying forward the family’s legacy of industrial excellence. As the Managing Director of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd., Vedant is at the helm of a company specializing in high-precision tooling and engineered machined components. His dedication to upholding the family’s business values positions him as a vital member of the Birla family’s next generation.

4. Deepti Salgaocar – Sister of Mukesh Ambani

Deepti Salgaocar, the youngest daughter of the legendary Dhirubhai Ambani, has taken a unique path in her life. A graduate of V.M Salgaocar College of Law, Deepti currently resides in Goa. She is actively involved with Sunaparanta, an institution founded by her husband Dattaraj Salgaocar, aimed at preserving Goa’s rich culture and heritage. As the institution’s Vice-Chairperson and Advisory Board member, Deepti is committed to conserving the essence of Goa while staying away from the glitz of Mumbai’s business circles.

5. Karan Adani – Son of Gautam Adani

Karan Gautam Adani, the son of Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani, has quickly risen through the ranks of the family empire. As the CEO of Adani Ports & SEZ Limited and the director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, Karan is a prominent figure in the Adani Group. Recognized as one of the “Tycoons of Tomorrow” by Forbes India, Karan’s vision and leadership have expanded the family business to new heights.

6. Jeet Adani – Youngest son of Gautam Adani

The youngest son of Gautam Adani, Jeet Adani, has quietly made a name for himself as the Vice President of the Adani Group conglomerate’s finance department. With a father ranked among Asia’s wealthiest individuals, Jeet’s financial acumen places him as one of the world’s richest young entrepreneurs at just 26 years old. Despite his considerable fortune, Jeet continues to focus on his professional growth away from the public eye.

7. Shobhana Bhartia, daughter of K.K Birla

Shobhana Bhartia, formerly known as Shobhana Birla, is an eminent Indian journalist and media personality. She is currently the Chairperson and Editorial Director of the Hindustan Times Group, a prominent media conglomerate in India. Born into the illustrious Birla family, Shobhana is the daughter of Krishna Kumar Birla and the granddaughter of Ghanshyam Das Birla, both of whom are renowned industrialists.

These seven individuals are living proof that success and achievements can transcend familial fame and fortune. While their prominent relatives bask in the media’s attention, they have chosen to forge their own paths and make significant contributions to their respective industries. As the next generation of India’s richest business families, they remind us that true success lies in individual accomplishments and a determination to leave an indelible mark on the world, irrespective of one’s last name.