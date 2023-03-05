Mukesh Ambani’s driver earns more than a top company executive; Know the whopping monthly salary here

Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest people in the world. The Ambani family owns the second-most expensive house in the world – Antilia ranks right after Buckingham Palace. You read that right! But, do you know how much is the monthly salary of Mukesh Ambani’s driver?

Mukesh Ambani’s driver earns a whopping Rs 2 lakh per month, Live Mint reported. Several qualified people working in large companies are also not able to earn that much money.

A video circulating on social media claimed that the salary of Mukesh Ambani’s personal driver in 2017 was around Rs 2 lakh per month, Live Mint reported. That amounts to an annual salary of Rs 24 lakh. However, it is still not clear how much his driver earns in 2023.

Have you started thinking of what it takes to become Mukesh Ambani’s driver? Well, that’s not an easy process. As per reports, drivers of the Ambani family are hired through a private contracting firm. That’s not all, they undergo rigorous training to keep up with the luxurious lifestyle of the billionaire’s family.

The driver should be well-versed in driving bulletproof and swanky vehicles. Reports also stated that employees ranging from cooks, guards, and housekeeping staff are awarded allowances and insurance.