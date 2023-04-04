Mukesh Ambani’s $2 million Antilia to Bill Gates’ $43 million mansion: 6 insanely expensive & lavish houses owned by billionaires

A house can speak volumes about a person’s personality. From the texture of the walls and colours of the curtains to the light fixtures and décor pieces – Everything adds to the beauty of the house. Here, we have compiled a list of the world’s most luxurious and expensive houses that are owned by top billionaires.

From Mukesh Ambani’s $ 2 billion Antilia to Bill and Melinda Gates’ $43 million mansion, let’s take a look at some of the most expensive houses owned by billionaires.

Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: $2 billion

One of the richest business tycoons in the world, Mukesh Ambani lives in a $2 billion house. Business Insider states that Antilia has 27 floors and 9 high-speed elevators. You read that right! That’s not all, the mansion has a multi-storey garage that can accommodate 168 cars. The lavish house also comes with a grand ballroom, a theatre, 3 helipads, a spa, a temple, and multiple terraced gardens. Read more about the luxurious house

Ken Griffin’s quadruplex penthouse at 220 Central Park South: $240 million

Ken Griffin, an American hedge fund manager and the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Citadel spent around $240 million on the quadruplex penthouse at 220 Central Park South in New York, Robb Report in 2019 suggested. The 23,000 square feet penthouse has three floors and boasts 16 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, and 5 balconies.

The Manor, LA: $120 million

Spread across 56,000 square feet, the Manor is the largest house in LA. It has 123 rooms, 27 bathrooms, and 14 bedrooms. The mansion includes a nightclub, a beauty salon, a bowling alley, and a barbershop. You read that right! The lavish mansion also has an additional 5 acres of garden space and a tennis court. Until 2019, the house belonged to Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone. The new owner has reportedly spent $120 million in an all-cash deal to buy the mansion.

Garrett Camp’s mansion in Beverly Hills: $71 million

As per Robb Report, the co-founder of Uber Garrett Camp bought a luxurious and massive house in 2019. He spent $71 million on the mansion located in Trousdale Estates, Beverly Hills, California. Spreads across 12,000 square feet, the lavish house has a semi-subterranean car gallery. It also has an additional acre of land and a zero-edge pool.

Bill and Melinda Gates beach house in California: $43 million

In April 2020, Bill and Melinda Gates bought a luxurious house in California, Business Insider reported. They paid $43 million for the house.

Also Read Indian entrepreneurs and business tycoons who bought uber-luxurious and expensive houses worth crores

David and Victoria Beckham’s penthouse with its own helipad: $20 million

Located in One Thousand Museum, the penthouse has a helipad. The couple bought the house in 2019. Designed by Zaha Hadid-structure, the Beckhams house is one of 10 in the tower, Robb Report mentioned. David and Victoria Beckham’s penthouse has 84 residences – Including one two-story duplex penthouse, four townhouses, and 70 half-floor units.