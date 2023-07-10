According to Forbes 2023, the boom in the country’s economy has made space for 169 Indians in the World’s Billionaires list, which is a significant increase from last year. India has emerged as a breeding ground for startups and and others have broken boundaries to become billion dollar companies with a strength of thousands working for them.

Running a successful business can be challenging but these business masterminds have cracked the code to not only build successful companies but secure a place among the richest people of the world. What makes a person a billionaire? What does it take to start a business and secure groundbreaking results? There is no set pattern but we have curated a list of the educational qualifications of 7 richest billionaires of India:

Mukesh Ambani – $93.5 billion

The richest man in India is a Stanford dropout, with a net worth of $93.5 billion, Mukesh Ambani is the chairperson and managing director of Reliance Industries. Ambani has secured the ninth position among the list of billionaires in the world.

Mukesh Ambani

After completing his schooling from Hill Grange High School in Mumbai he joined St. Xavier’s College, Autonomous, Mumbai. He then graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Institute of Chemical Technology. Ambani then set on to pursue an MBA from Stanford University which he dropped out from in 1980 join Reliance, to gain practical experience as advised by his father, the company then was a small yet fast-growing enterprise.

Gautam Adani – $51.4 billion

Gautam Adani, Source: ANI

The chairman and founder of Adani group, Gautam Adani is the second richest man in India and is on number twenty-fourth on the world list, according to Forbes. Adani with a net worth of $51.4 billion is a dropout. He completed his schooling from Sheth Chimanlal Nagindas Vidyalaya in Gujarat. He enrolled himself in University of Gujarat for a bachelor’s degree in commerce which he left after discovering his knack for business.

Cyrus Poonawalla – $ 27.6 billion

Cyrus Poonawalla is the third richest man in the country according to Forbes. He is the chairman and managing director of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which includes the Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world and Poonawalla Fincorp a leading NBFC in India.

Cyrus Poonawalla

After finishing school, he graduated from Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce, University of Pune in 1966 and founded Serum Institute of India. He has a net worth of $27.6 billion at present.

Shiv Nadar – $26.8 billion

Shiv Nadar founded HCL Technologies and the Shiv Nadar Foundation and is now the fourth richest person in the country. As reported by Forbes, he has a net worth of $26.8 billion.

Shiv Nadar, source: Wikipedia

Mr. Nadar studied in the Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School, Madurai. He was then admitted into the first form (Sixth Standard) in June 1955 and continued his education in Town High School until June 1957. Later, he went to St. Joseph Boys Higher Secondary School, Trichy, and completed high school education. Nadar received a pre-university degree in the American College, Madurai and a holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore.

Savitri Jindal – $19.3 billion

Savitri Jindal

Holding the fifth position of Indian billionaires, with a net worth of $19.3 billion is a businesswoman and politician, Savitri Jindal. The chairperson of O.P Jindal group, she is an inspiration to thousands of women. She went to Assam University to get a diploma.

Radhakishan Damani – $17.4 billion

Radhakishan Damani, Source: WiKiBio

The Indian business magnate and owner of Avenue Supermarts Limited and founder of D’Mart. He is the sixth most richest man in the country and among top 100 in the world. Radhakishan Damani holds a net worth of $17.4 billion. He is too a dropout from University of Mumbai where he enrolled for a degree in commerce. He discovered his interest in stock market and investments and ventured into the field.

Dilip Shanghvi – $17.0 billion

Dilip Shanghvi is the founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and is the seventh richest man in the country with a net worth of $17.0 billion. Shanghvi earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calcutta. He thereafter joined J. J. Ajmera High School and Bhawanipur Education Society College, where he did his schooling and graduation, respectively.