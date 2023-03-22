Mukesh Ambani overtakes Gautam Adani as the richest Indian with a net worth of $82 billion; A look at all the expensive things he owns

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani became the only Indian to feature in the list of top 10 billionaires across the world, as per the Hurun Global Rich List released on March 22, 2023.

Despite a 20 per cent dip in wealth, Mukesh Ambani was able to occupy ninth rank globally with a net worth of $82 billion. With a 35 percent year-on-year decline in wealth, Gautam Adani slipped to the second spot. His net worth stood at $53 billion. As per Hurun, Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore every week over the last year.

Other Indian billionaires include SP Hinduja & family, Dilip Shanghvi & family, Radhakishan Damani & family, and Kumar Mangalam Birla & family followed billionaire banker Uday Kotak at tenth rank.

Let’s take a look at the most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani:

Antilia

Antilia, named after a mythical island believed to be in the Atlantic Ocean near Portugal and Spain, is a masterpiece. The avant-garde resident building is the world’s second-most expensive property after Buckingham Palace in London, UK.

Designed by Chicago-based architects Perkins and Will, the lavish house is located on Altamount Road, Cumballa Hill, Mumbai. It can withstand an earthquake measuring 8 on the Richter scale. The house has a temple, a salon, a private ice cream parlour, and a movie theatre to accommodate 50 people. That’s not all, Antilla has a garage that is solely dedicated to keeping Mukesh Ambani’s prized possessions safe. It can house up to 168 cars. It also has three helipads. Details here

The Falcon 900EX

Mukesh Ambani has a Falcon 900EX private jet – It comes equipped with luxurious entertainment systems, personal satellites, music systems, and wireless communications. The Falcon 900EX cost Mukesh Ambani approximately Rs 33 crore.

Airbus A319

Mukesh Ambani’s Airbus A319 is like a portable five-star hotel for billionaires. You read that right! One of the most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani, the airplane can carry up to 18 passengers and has an optimised cabin cross-section. The cabin is divided into VIP quarters and comes with personalised amenities for each seat.

Mercedes Maybach 62

Mukesh Ambani owns a Maybach 62. The car is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine and provides a power output of 544 bhp, and a whooping torque of 900 nm. It costs approximately Rs 2.50 crore.

BMW 760Li

BMW 760Li comes at a price tag of approximately Rs 8.5 crore. The car comes equipped with Z-level security features and to get it registered in India, Mukesh Ambani paid an extra Rs 1.6 crore.

He also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Aston Martin Rapide.

Mukesh Ambani owns $80 million (Rs 639 crore) luxurious mansion in Dubai’s Palm Jumeriah. The beach-facing villa has 10 spa facilities, a bar, two swimming pools, and a personal beach.

Stoke Park in the UK

This 900-year-old hotel in London is also owned by Mukesh Ambani. The billionaire bought the grand hotel in 2020 in a deal of ￡57 million, which is equal to Rs 529 crore.