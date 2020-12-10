Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambami become grandparents as Akash Ambani- Shloka Mehta welcome a baby boy

Both mother and son have been doing well.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta on Thursday welcomed a baby boy, according to a statement released by the family spokesperson. “With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai,” read the statement issued. It added that business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambami are delighted as they become grandparents for the first time.

According to the reports, both mother and son have been doing well and the arrival of the new member in the Ambani family has brought “immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families.” It is to note that Akash and Shloka married each other in a grand ceremony last year in March. The wedding ceremony was a grand affair and was attended by all top Bollywood celebrities, ministers and other powerful businessmen.

The wedding affair was also attended by Google CEO Sundar Pichai and former British prime minister Tony Blair. Also, there were many performances by famous international singers. Reportedly, the duo had met each other when they were just kids at Dhirubhai Ambani school. Since then, they had been good friends which later resulted in them dating each other. In June 2018, after a proposal from Akash to Shloka, the duo got engaged and married each other in March 2019. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta.