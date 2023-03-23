Mukesh Ambani and Uday Kotak to Radhakishan Damani and Lakshmi N Mittal; Meet India’s 10 richest tycoons

Hurun India and M3M India on March 23 released the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List. The wealth calculations are a snapshot of January 14, 2023, and this is the twelfth year of the ranking. Let’s take a look at the top 10 richest tycoons on the list:

Uday Kotak – Net worth: $14 billion

Uday Kotak has a net worth of $14 billion. He is the Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank and is the tenth richest person in India. He is the third wealthiest banker in the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

Kumar Mangalam Birla and Family – Net worth: $14 billion

Kumar Mangalam Birla and his family – the ninth richest person in India and the second richest cement manufacturer in the world as per the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List. He has a wealth of $14 billion.

Radhakishan Damani and Family – Net worth: $16 billion

With a wealth of $16 billion, Radhakishan Damani and his family, the founder of DMart, have come down to 40 positions. He is the eighth richest Multi-Brand Retail billionaire in the world.

Dilip Shanghvi and Family – Net worth: $17 billion

Dilip Shanghvi and his family – the owners of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries have a net worth of $17 billion and rank number seven. Dilip Shanghvi is the second richest healthcare billionaire in the world.

SP Hinduja and Family – Net worth: $20 billion

SP Hinduja and his family, decreased their wealth by $3 billion from last year, cumulating at $20 billion. The brothers are based out of Mumbai, London, and Geneva.

Lakshmi N Mittal – Net worth: $20

Lakshmi N Mittal of ArcelorMittal is the fifth richest person in India and the wealthiest Indian Immigrant. He has a net worth of $25 billion.

Shiv Nadar and his Family – Net worth: $26 billion

Shiv Nadar owns HCL Technologies and is the fourth richest person in India and the third-richest software and services billionaire in the world. He has a net worth of $26 billion.

Cyrus Poonawalla – Net worth: $27 billion

With a wealth of $27 billion, Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India is the third richest person in India.

Gautam Adani and Family – Net worth: $53 billion

With a net loss of $28 billion, Gautam Adani slipped to the second spot. Adani lost Rs 3 crores every week over the last year.

Mukesh Ambani – Net worth: $82 billion

Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries overtakes Gautam Adani to bag the richest Indian title. Ambani, who is Asia’s richest is the only Indian to enter the top 10 in the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List. He has a net worth of $82 billion.