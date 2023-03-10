Mukesh Ambani and his luxurious properties across the globe: Antilia, a Rs 2000 crore lavish hotel in New York & more

Mukesh Ambani is one the richest business tycoons in the world. With a massive net worth, Mukesh Ambani is known for his luxurious lifestyle, lavish houses, swanky car collection, and several restaurants across the globe. Indian billionaire’s expensive properties always become a talking point – From his own 27-storey house – Antilia in Mumbai to a centuries-old UK Hotel, people Google to know more about the property portfolio of the Reliance Industry owner. Let’s take a look at some of the most luxurious properties owned by Mukesh Ambani:

Antilia

Starting the list with the most popular property Antilia. It is where the Ambani family lives. The world’s most expensive residential space, the 27-story building has 60 floors. You read that right! The asymmetrical house has been designed in such a way that it can accommodate double its floors, as per its size. Valued at $2 billion in 2014, the house has a helipad on the top floor. That’s not all, it also has its salon, a large temple, ice cream parlour, movie theatre, swimming pool, spa, and a snow room. Take a look at his house here

Stoke Park in the UK

This 900-year-old hotel in London is also owned by Mukesh Ambani. The billionaire bought the grand hotel in 2020 in a deal of ￡57 million, which is equal to Rs 529 crore. Located on the outskirts of the city, Stoke Park offers some of the best luxurious services and ultra-rich facilities. Built in 1760 by a soldier and scholar John Penn, the hotel has 49 luxury rooms and three restaurants. That’s not all, the hotel has its own 4000 square feet gym, a golf course, thirteen multi-surface tennis court, and indoor swimming pools.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York

The 248-room and suites property at Columbus Circle in New York is one of the uber-luxurious hotels in the city. Various Hollywood celebrities visit the hotel. The deal for this hotel was finalised at $98.15 million in 2022.

Sea Wind, Cuffe Parade

Before shifting to Antilia, Mukesh Ambani and his family lived with Anil Ambani and his immediate peers at Sea Wind apartments in Cuffe Parade. The 17-storey building was bought by Dhirubhai Ambani in South Mumbai.

Palm Jumeriah’s house

Last on the list is the $80 million (Rs 639 crore) luxurious mansion in Dubai’s Palm Jumeriah. The beach-facing villa has two-floors. It has 10 spa facilities, a bar, two swimming pools, and a personal beach. Palm Jumeriah is a palm-shaped artificial island, known for its posh colonies and super luxurious residential properties.