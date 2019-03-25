WATCH: MS Dhoni giving language lessons to daughter Ziva will melt your heart

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva. (Source: Instagram)

The father-daughter duo of MS Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni is winning hearts! Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and veteran Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni has known for the out-of-the-box thinking. However, the bonding between Dhoni and his adorable daughter Ziva has given us the goal of how to maintain and nurture a perfect father-daughter relationship. In a recent video posted by the CSK skipper on social media, Dhoni was seen giving Ziva language lessons. Dhoni was seen asking questions in regional languages to his daughter Ziva. Ziva, like an intelligent kid, was responding promptly and correctly. The video will not only make us happy but also teaches us how to raise children by making them familiar with the linguistic diversity of India.

This is not the first time that Dhoni and Ziva video has caught our eyes. Earlier a video went viral in which Dhoni was seen drying Ziva’s hair.

On Sunday (March 24) shared an adorable video of daughter Ziva on his Instagram account where he is seen giving language lessons to her. The video came a day after Chennai Super Kings kick-started Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 with a stunning seven-wicket win over lacklustre Royal Challengers Banglore in the opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Captain Dhoni tactical presence of mind played a crucial role in CSK’s win.

“Always a sixer with Appa! Language lessons between matches! #WhistlePodu #Yellove VC: @msdhoni” tweeted Chennai Super Kings as they too shared the video.

Watch Ziva Dhoni video here:

Dhoni’s CSK started off their IPL 2019 campaign on the right note as they defeated RCB in the opener. Picking three frontline spinners and two pacers against two spinners from RCB, the CSK spinners ran riot over the Bengaluru’s formidable batting line-up to fold them for a dismal total of 70 runs. On the sluggish pitch that offered wayward spin, the spinners accounted for eight wickets with Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahr picking three apiece. Ravindra Jadeja finished with a figure of 2 for 15 in his four-over quota. Both Kohli and AB de Villiers ended with a single-figure score in the match.

In response, CSK suffered an early blow as Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed in-form Shane Watson for a duck but the partnership between Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu stood as the difference in CSK’s chase. Despite a brilliant effort from the bowlers of RCB, the target itself was too low a score to be defended. Chennai, the defending champions, hence pulled off the chase in the 18th over to start their title-defence campaign with a stellar win.

CSK have their next match on March 26 against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.