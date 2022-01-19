Mrs World 2022: Navdeep Kaur from Odisha wins ‘Costume Round’, steals show with ‘Kundalini Chakra’ outfit

The costume was embedded with 50,000 diamond rhinestones apart from pearls and crystals. Tulle, brocade and Korean sequin fabric was used to stitch the regal costume.

After Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu bringing back laurels to India with the Miss Universe 2021 crown, another India beauty queen is making some splash overseas. Navdeep Kaur from Odisha has been representing India at Mrs World 2022 in Nevada, Las Vegas and recently stunned everyone by winning the Costume round.

The official handle of Mrs. World made the announcement. The post called the accomplishment ‘’heart overflowing with gratitude’. Navdeep dressed herself as Kundalini chakra, depicting India’s cultural aspect with her costume on a global platform. The all-golden attire had a serpent head on both sides and snake-like detailing everywhere.

The costume designed by Eggie Jasmin symbolised movement of energy to the chakras, the ancient Indian mystical energy centers central to yoga, from the base to the spine. According to yogic understanding Kundali is present in the nadis of the body. The chakras promote movement of positive energies.

The costume was embedded with 50,000 diamond rhinestones apart from pearls and crystals. Tulle, brocade and Korean sequin fabric was used to stitch the regal costume.

Navdeep Kaur won the Mrs India World in October 2020. She hails from Kansbahal, a small town near Rourkela. A computer science graduate and an MBA , Kaur went on to work in a private bank in the position of assistant manager. Currently she is a personality development trainer. She got married to Kamaldeep Singh in 2014 and has a five-year-old daughter Jasleen.

Mrs World is the first beauty pageant in the world for women who are married, created in 1984. About 80 countries participated in the contest. This year 37-year-old Shayln Ford from the USA was crowned the title. Mrs Jordan Jaclyn Stapp and Mrs UAE Debanjali Kamstra were the runners up.