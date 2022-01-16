Mrs India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur wins Best National Costume — here’s all you need to know about her

Indian fans are more than ever excited to see her on Mrs World 2022 and eager to watch her win the crown and the coveted title.

Navdeep Kaur, the winner of Mrs India World 2021, presently representing the country, took the internet by storm after winning the Best National Costume for dressing up as ‘Kundalini Chakra’ at Mrs World 2022 held in Las Vegas, US.

In every beauty pageant, there is a National Garment/National Costume round for participants to promote their cultural heritage of their home country.

Making the announcement, Mrs. India’s Instagram wrote, “Heart overflowing with gratitude!! India we made it, We are glad and honored to announce that our queen Mrs. India World 2021 has won the National Costume by @eggiejasmin_artist on Mrs. World 2022″.

In the run up of pictures, Kaur is seen posing in her “avant-garde outfit” which is inspired by “Kundalini chakra” or chakras which is said to open up the positive characteristics of the human body via mind.

All you need to know about Navdeep Kaur

Navdeep Kaur marked an astounding victory as she won Mrs India World despite coming from a humble background. Kaur hails from Kansbahal situated in Odisha’s Sundargarh district

Kaur has equally proved her metal in her academics. She had studied computer science engineering in college and later pursued masters in business administration (MBA).

A report quoting Odisha Bytes stated that she had also worked as an assistant manager in a bank as well as an assistant professor.

Kaur is married for over seven years and is a mother to a six-year-old daughter as well.

