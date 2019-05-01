Mrs India Queen of Substance 2019: Meet the winner of three titles — Shalini Rai

Published: May 1, 2019

The organiser of beauty pageant claims that the contestants are successful married women who strive to be self confident, graceful, elegant, charismatic and honorable in the representation of India at home and around the world.

Mrs India Queen of Substance 2019, Shalini Rai, Mrs Compassionate, Beauty with Purpose , Pride of North, Mavalankar's trophy in shootingOver 40 contenders from across the country had participated in the pageant which was organised in the national capital.

Mrs India Queen of Substance — an annual pageant that encourages married women to fulfill their glamorous dreams announced the winners of this year in recently concluded event. The queen of substance, as it describes, identifies women who exemplify beauty, talent, intelligence and compassion. This year’s event witnessed many such stories of women who overcame all the odds of life to prove their worth.

One such story is of Shalini Rai who won three titles — Mrs Compassionate, Beauty with Purpose and Pride of North. Rai, who comes from very conservative family in Gorakhpur, was married off very early in life.

“I couldn’t continue in the army even after being one of the best shooters in the regiment, due to family pressure to get married and settle down very early in life,” Shalini said. She claims to have also won Mavalankar’s trophy in shooting.

The event was hosted by TV anchor Man Verma. The jury that selected Rai for the titles were included Bollywood celebrity Mahima Chaudhry and a well know TV actor Kunal Kapoor.

A housewife-turned fashionista, Rai also owns a luxury fashion brand — Signature Wardrobes. “I have been part of the world of glamour designing exclusive western and Indian wear for celebrities,” she said. Shalini is also associated with the Pinkshe institution which helps raise awareness among young women of the underprivileged class and use of sanitary napkins and personal hygiene.

Over 40 contenders from across the country had participated in the pageant which was organised in the national capital. Mrs India – Queen of Substance holds an annual pageant in two different categories.

