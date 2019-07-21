Move aside PUBG, Fortnight and Apex legend,  Indian Air Force set to release its mobile game; check details

The teaser shows that the games has been created in order to give a realtime battle experience

Mobile Games: Electronic gaming industry is on a boom and has grown to be a billion of dollar industry with the advancement in the digital arena. Indian Air Force on Saturday evening declared that it will be joining the mobile game industry with a gaming application for both the Android and IOS platforms. Games like PUBG, Fortnight and Apex legend are something that has got the whole youth under its grasp and has shown the world that mobile gaming is a big market to create impact and attract the attention. Likely, the Indian Air Force might have planned to launch a mobile game to create a social impact on the youth by giving them a good digital experience of their work and motivate them to join the defence sector. The Air defence partner of the Indian government has decided to launch the game later this month on July 31.

Informing about the launch of the aforementioned mobile game, the Indian Air Force – Media Co-ordination Centre in an official tweet wrote “ Launch of IAF Mobile Game: Android / iOS version of IAF developed Mobile Game (Single Player) will be launched on 31 Jul 19. Download on your Android / iOS mobile phone & cherish the thrilling flying experience. The multiplayer version will soon follow. The Teaser of the game” and share a video along with it.

Notably, they have shared the teaser of the upcoming game across all the mega social media platforms like Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram among others using their official pages. Also, they have informed that the game will initially be launched as a single-player version and then will be followed by a multiplayer one.

The teaser shows that the games have been created in order to give a realtime battle experience and shows various fighter jet and helicopter-based mission where the player will have to fly these and destroy the enemy base and equipment without being traced or destroyed by the enemy’s defence.

Hopefully, the game will be liked by the users, especially by the youth as it might give a realtime warlike experience similar to that of PUBG, Fortnight and Apex Legends.