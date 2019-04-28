Mouth Full of Blood| An exploration of psychological causes that push women to the margins

Six years after Martha Gellhorn had been separated from Ernest Hemingway, she chanced upon her ex-husband\u2019s latest novel, Across the River and into the Trees. A considerable time had elapsed since they had met last, yet Martha, among the world\u2019s most eminent war correspondents of the last century, was deeply hurt to find a rather cruel and uncharitable caricature of her in the novel. \u201cI weep for the eight years I spent, almost eight (light dawned a little earlier) worshipping his image with him, and I weep for whatever else I was cheated of due to that time-serving, and I weep for whatever that is permanently lost because I shall never, really, trust a man again,\u201d she wrote to a friend. The above incident surfaced in my memory while reading Toni Morrison\u2019s recent book, Mouth Full of Blood, a selection of essays and speeches. As much as this book is about sexism and racism prevailing both in society and the world of letters, it\u2019s also an exploration of the psychological causes that push women to the margins. Also read:\u00a0Why it's a mistake to shelter children from complicated realities Morrison holds men accountable, but she has a word for women too when she says that it is \u201cour (women\u2019s) conscious and unconscious complicity with the forces that have kept sexism the oldest class oppression in the world\u201d. She terms it a \u201ccasual or deliberate treason\u201d that is \u201clike a bone lodged in the throat of every woman who tries to articulate the present condition of women\u201d. One is also reminded of Malika Amar Sheikh, the wife of Dalit Panther founder and poet Namdeo Dhasal, who had underlined the similar complicity in her poignant autobiography I Want To Destroy Myself. Malika, herself a poet of some repute, described all the atrocities she had suffered at the hands of her famous husband and then added that she always nourished his male ego. The question now gets complicated. The psychology of a woman has been mutated to the extent that she carries the seeds of self-destruction, and self-inflicted humiliation in her. Morrison\u2019s concern now becomes pertinent: \u201cHow can a dignified, responsible women\u2019s liberation revive itself and proceed without shaming itself into women\u2019s lamentation?\u201d Several chapters of Morrison\u2019s book unravel racism, a sentiment that is so pervading that it seeps even into the works of the most sensitive and self-conscious writers. Not many writers who speak from a privileged position are able to recognise the faultlines of their language, the instances their alleged superiority comes to guide their writing. In an attempt to underline ingrained complexes in writers, Morrison dissects an episode in Isak Dinesen\u2019s autobiography Out of Africa. The moving passage describes Dinesen\u2019s farewell as she is leaving Kenya after spending nearly two decades in the country. Local women have surrounded their patron-employer Dinesen. One such woman, who Dinesen cannot recognise, breaks down, tears streaming over her face. Dinesen compares her with a giraffe, her unimpeded tears with a urinating cow. Morrison dissects this episode with great incisiveness. \u201cThe description of Dinesen\u2019s African woman is instructive. The sticks on her head make Dinesen think of a \u2018prehistoric animal\u2019\u2026The woman is like a giraffe in a herd, speechless, unknowable,\u201d Morrison writes, \u201cher tears are like a cow voiding its urine in public\u201d. \u201cIn these passages, beautiful \u2018aesthetic\u2019 language serves to undermine the terms: the native, the foreigner, home, homelessness in a wash of preemptive images that legitimate and obscure their racist assumptions while providing protective cover from a possibly more damaging insight,\u201d Morrison records. Note, this is Dinesen who cannot be easily accused of prejudice towards Africans. Her prose is often dripping with compassion. She was not Joseph Conrad who was termed a \u201cthoroughgoing racist\u201d by Chinua Achebe. These essays of Morrison are essentially of a story-teller. She writes about her favourite authors, her novels, and links between racism and fascism. But she weaves her argument by narrating anecdotes and tales, constantly underlining the role and power of language to liberate women. My favourite anecdote is the one Morrison had narrated in her Nobel\u2019s acceptance speech. It\u2019s about an old and wise, blind and black woman, a daughter of slaves in America. She lives alone in a small house outside of town. She is highly revered by her people for her wisdom and prophecies. One day some young men, apparently white, visit her with a sole agenda to destroy her reputation. Their strategy is simple\u2014to exploit her sole disability, blindness. One of them asks her a question\u2014\u201cI have a bird in my hand. Is it living or dead?\u201d She obviously cannot answer the question. The blind woman cannot even see these men, let alone the bird. After a long silence, when the men begin nearly laughing at her, she replies: \u201cIt is in your hands.\u201d The responsibility is now upon the visitors. With her reply, the old woman \u201cshifts attention away from assertions of power to the instrument through which that power is exercised\u201d. Extending the metaphor to the realm of literature, Morrison takes the bird to be language and the old woman a writer. Language is in peril because those who hold positions of authority use it for their nefarious designs. In their classic study The Madwoman in the Attic, Sandra Gilbert and Susan Gubar had asked: Is the pen a \u201cmetaphorical penis\u201d? The duo went on to establish that many generations of writers in the West have treated the art of writing as a tool for perpetuating patriarchal authority that had little space for women. Gilbert and Gubar then followed up with more questions: \u201cWhere does such an implicitly or explicitly patriarchal theory of literature leave literary women? If the pen is a metaphorical penis, with what organ can females generate texts?\u201d Morrison also confronts the question and advocates the need to invent a new language. \u201cSexist language, racist language, theistic language\u2014all are typical of the policing languages of mastery and cannot, do not permit new knowledge or encourage the mutual exchange of ideas,\u201d she writes. Mouth Full of Blood is a work of passion and wisdom. A necessary reading not just for women or creative writers, but anybody who wishes to restore the sanctity of languages, the great reservoir that shapes and defines the human civilisation. A fiction writer and journalist, Ashutosh Bhardwaj is currently a fellow at Indian Institute of Advanced Study,Shimla