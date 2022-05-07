Mother’s Day – Styling tips to unique gifts: How to celebrate Mother’s Day on a budget

By Rimjhim Hada,

Most moms are like the budget police of the family. They put their family’s needs first before their own. So more often than not, a mother’s wants, choices and style may be at the bottom of the list.

Yes, we know we shouldn’t need a day to honour our wonderful mothers and mother figures in our lives, but Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to spoil them and show them how much we appreciate them.

Mother’s Day has seemed a little less than normal in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the cancellation of many social gatherings. With the restrictions lifted, you can plan a fun family and friend get-together to fill the day with laughter and celebrations to make this occasion extra special. So while planning for an outing, the one very important thing is to select the outfit. Here are some mom style fashion tips you could use while stepping out this Mother’s day.

Dresses:

Since Mother’s Day falls around Summer, a flowy dress is perfect for brunch. Outfits for brunch must be light and comfortable, and flowy dresses are the epitome of that. This season, you’ll see lots of those floral patterns reminiscent of the 80s and 90s! Fruity prints could be a good alternative if florals aren’t your thing.

Maxi dresses are an excellent choice for Mother’s Day. There is always one to suit your look and figure because they come in a variety of styles, shapes, colours, and prints. They are ideal for achieving a casual yet fashionable look.

Sarees

You can never go wrong with a silk saree. It’s a royal Indian drape that’ll make your mum stand out in the crowd. The eternal lustre of the silk saree is more than perfect for celebrating her warmth. Elevate your mother’s style sense with a fine quality Chanderi Saree. Revered for exquisite embroidery, silk, and beautiful patterns, it’s an investment piece that she will cherish. Pick one with a unique woven pattern like floral art, peacock, or a geometric design.

Formal Office Wear

Pants and jumpsuits are nothing short of a miracle for fit, style, and comfort for working moms who are back in the office. For a professional look, wide-leg jumpsuits have a style moment at the moment. They manage to look effortless and stylish at the same time.

Ethnic wear

Ethnic suits have turned out to be a go-to statement this season. Blending comfort and class, they work well for all occasions—no wonder a long kurta is a great way to get away from a traditional rut. You can also Mix and match with leggings, jeggings, and jeans.

In case, you are looking to gift something offbeat to your mom, we have just the list for you.

Jewellery and accessories

If you tired of gifting saris or suits to your mom, neck-pieces, rings, earrings, and bangles have the power to compliment every outfit, making them the perfect gift for your mother. Invest in accessories that can change the look or presentation of an outfit. It could be a belt, a statement necklace, a stack of bangles or dangling earrings.

Lounge wear

The utility of loungewear is slightly greater than that of party wear. So, you can gift your mom quirky yet super comfy loungewear this summer.

So, whether you are a mother looking for some style inspiration to make the occasion extra special or you are a daughter/son looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, feel free to choose from the options that won’t even cost you a fortune.

(The author is co-founder & creative head, Aachho. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)