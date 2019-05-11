Mother’s Day 2019 Song: Rapper MC SID to release song dedicated to moms!

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 11, 2019 3:46:23 PM

India's first wedding rapper MC Sid aka Siddharth Sood, who has been adding the much-needed dose of modernity into Indian weddings with his rap style since 2006.

mother's day in 2019 in india, mother's day in 2019 date, mother's day song bollywood, mother's day song lyrics, mother's day song 2019, MC SID raz, MC SID rapper, MC SID india, MC SID sood, MC SID rap news, maa song rap lyrics India?s first wedding rapper MC Sid aka Siddharth Sood, who has been adding the much-needed dose of modernity into Indian weddings with his rap style since 2006.

Mother’s day in 2019 is falling on the 12th of May(Sunday) and without any doubt, everybody must have prepared some gifts, outing, vacations, etc. But have you ever thought of dedicating a special number to your mom? Rapper MC Sid aka Siddharth Sood has fulfilled your desire as he is releasing the ‘MAA Song’ tomorrow (Mothers day) on Youtube. Talking to Financial Express Online, MC Sid shared his views, “It is also a testament to all mothers who sacrifice and give more than we can imagine ensuring their kids get everything.”

He told that “Maa is a simple song inspired by mother’s never-ending support through thick and thin. I believe children at times get caught up in our lives and neglect the important things – and this is one of those very important life moments worth remembering again and again.”

READ: Student of the Year 2 review: Nepotism rules in Karan Johar’s low on feminism, high on testosterone film

Speaking about the inspiration, Siddharth said, “I wanted to share my personal experiences with the world, in the form of a touching song which may spread some joy and perhaps bring a tear of joy to people listening.”

Much before Gully Boy and MC Sher, there was India’s first wedding rapper MC Sid aka Siddharth Sood, who has been adding the much-needed dose of modernity into Indian weddings with his rap style since 2006. MC SID has been a Video Jockey with Channel V for their show VJ Freshers for Channel [V]. He has also done a 35 city tour with Kingfisher and Radio Mirchi called Rap it up with MC and performed across India at most of the major nightclubs. And now with a self-titled album to his credit that has raked up over 2 lakh plays on Saavn and a video of his hit number Maa from the album to release soon, it is safe to say not diamonds but MC Sid is the must-have wedding accessory.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Mother’s Day 2019 Song: Rapper MC SID to release song dedicated to moms!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition