Mother’s Day 2019 Song: Rapper MC SID to release song dedicated to moms!

Mother's day in 2019 is falling on the 12th of May(Sunday) and without any doubt, everybody must have prepared some gifts, outing, vacations, etc. But have you ever thought of dedicating a special number to your mom? Rapper MC Sid aka Siddharth Sood has fulfilled your desire as he is releasing the 'MAA Song' tomorrow (Mothers day) on Youtube. Talking to Financial Express Online, MC Sid shared his views, "It is also a testament to all mothers who sacrifice and give more than we can imagine ensuring their kids get everything." He told that "Maa is a simple song inspired by mother's never-ending support through thick and thin. I believe children at times get caught up in our lives and neglect the important things - and this is one of those very important life moments worth remembering again and again." Speaking about the inspiration, Siddharth said, "I wanted to share my personal experiences with the world, in the form of a touching song which may spread some joy and perhaps bring a tear of joy to people listening." Much before Gully Boy and MC Sher, there was India's first wedding rapper MC Sid aka Siddharth Sood, who has been adding the much-needed dose of modernity into Indian weddings with his rap style since 2006. MC SID has been a Video Jockey with Channel V for their show VJ Freshers for Channel [V]. He has also done a 35 city tour with Kingfisher and Radio Mirchi called Rap it up with MC and performed across India at most of the major nightclubs. And now with a self-titled album to his credit that has raked up over 2 lakh plays on Saavn and a video of his hit number Maa from the album to release soon, it is safe to say not diamonds but MC Sid is the must-have wedding accessory.