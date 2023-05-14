Mother’s Day 2023: Make your mom feel special with these gifts

It’s Mother’s Day and you must be thinking of ideas and gifts to make your mom feel special. Gifts are a way to express your love to your mom for everything she has done for you. If you’re looking for some gift ideas for your mom on Mother’s Day, here are a few suggestions to help you out:

Versace Watch

You can gift your mother a timepiece that rediscovers the beauty and charm of the Medusa floating on the dial. This classic watch boasts a three-dimensional Medusa head on the dial and Roman numbers obtained by cutting the metal inner ring.

Availability– Across Versace Boutique and leading Swiss watch stores in India

Price– Rs 1,20,900

Chopard pendant

With L’Heure du Diamant, all the elements contributing to the virtuoso construction of an artwork – encompassing artistic, technical, symbolic, artisanal, and heritage dimensions – converge to perfection. This can be a perfect gift for your mother.

Price on Request

Ralph Lauren’s Calfskin Welington Shoulder Bag

Part of the Ralph Lauren Welington collection, this shoulder bag is beautifully handcrafted by master artisans in Italy from full-grain calfskin and finished with a split suede lining.

Availability: http://www.ralphlauren.com

Price – Price on Request

UNIQLO’s Premium Linen Skipper Collar 3/4 Sleeve Shirt

100 per cent premium linen shirt will help your mom to look super stylish.

Availability: http://www.UNIQLO.com

Price: Rs 2,990

Panerai’s Luminor Due Luna

Luminor Due Luna

Known for its iconic dial design of the Luminor and Radiomir range, Panerai recently announced the launch of the Luminor Due Luna collection – introducing a moon phase for the first time in its history, since 1860. With its lean proportions and sharp styling, Luminor Due reinterprets the unmistakable shape and features of the iconic Luminor collection in a refined form that is equally suited to casual wear and elegant environments that call for elevated dressing.

Price: Available upon request

Availability: All timepieces are available at Panerai Boutiques in Delhi & Mumbai.

BIRKENSTOCK 1774 flip flop

A bold twist on a heritage design classic, Arizona is envisioned in four eye-catching palettes for a striking tonal effect. Unrivaled in craftsmanship, the iconic silhouette remains unchanged since its launch in 1973, updated in expertly sourced Nappa leather from the upper to the footbed.

Availability – http://www.birkenstock.in/1774

Price– Rs 32,790

Tom Ford Beauty’s Black Orchid

Designed for both men and women, TOM FORD BLACK ORCHID is a luxurious and sensual fragrance of rich, dark accords and an alluring potion of black orchid and spice. The fluted, black glass bottle expresses an unforgettable statement of iconic style and worldly glamour.

Availability – Available at Nykaa.com & Nykaa Luxe stores, Sephora.nnnow.com & Sephora stores

Price– Rs 12,000

Chandon Brut & Chandon Rose

As it’s Mother’s Day, let’s take the opportunity to show appreciation for all the hard work and dedication that every mom puts into her journey. One way to do this is by treating her to a celebratory drink, and what better way to do that than by hosting a happy hour at home with Chandon India’s selection of sparkling wines for Mother’s Day 2023.

Availability– Mumbai, Bangalore, Gurugram

Price – Rs 2,500

Onitsuka Tiger’s footwear

TIGER SETTA NM inspired by #SETTA, traditional Japanese footwear, from the Onitsuka Tiger SS23 Collection. TIGER SETTA NM, combining the essence of sneakers with the #SETTA motif. Have fun with iconic details: stitching in contrasting colours and leather straps. If you are looking for sandals that offer comfort and style, then these sandals are perfect. Be it a quick slip-on after a run or for wearing to the beach and around town, Onitsuka Tiger sandals are exactly what one needs.

Price: Rs 34,000

Nappa Dori’s sling bag

A perfect blend of style and function, this Mini Steamer Sling Bag is inspired by the timeless design and spirit of travel embodied by our Steamer Luggage, translating into a coveted sling bag with an unmatched design sensibility. The perfect Mother’s Day present!

Price – Rs 21,500

Gulistan Indulgence set by Kimirica

For the mother who deserves nothing but the best, Kimirica’s Gulistan Indulgence Gift Set is a luxurious treat. The set includes a body wash, body lotion, bath salt, a handcrafted bathing bar, and hand cream. The body wash and lotion are infused with natural ingredients like Ginkgo Biloba, Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter, and Organic Rose Water, which not only nourish and hydrate the skin but also promote relaxation and tranquillity. Infused with the majestic notes of Rose Absolute and Iris, the Gulistan collection is an ode to the queen of flowers and an invitation to indulge in an all-encompassing royal bath experience.

Price – Rs 1699