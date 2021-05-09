Mother’s Day 2021: Wishes, messages to make your mom feel special

One day is never enough to celebrate that boundless love, joy and security called Mother. Every day belongs to her and it takes a lifetime to make her feel special. All the love, positivity, and the ‘never give up’ attitude always stems in an individual from their mothers.

While we grapple with uncertain times amidst a raging pandemic, it becomes more important to wish your mother on the day. Celebrations will be low-key due to the pandemic, but make sure you make your mother feel special with these heartwarming messages and lit up her day.

Below are few samples of how you can wish your mother on this special day:

· You deserve a medal for putting up with me all these years. Happy Mother’s Day!

· I am so lucky that I have you. All I want is to become as strong, brave but so loving and graceful at the same time, as you are.

· There is no greater teacher than a Mother. Love, care, empathy, strength: The most important lessons in life are learnt from your mother, Happy Mother’s Day

· You are my first love and my first friend, no one can replace you, Happy Mother’s Day

· All my life I waited to grow older doing my old thing but now I just want to be a chile and cradle into your arms. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness. Maa

· Words fall short to admire you. Giving all the life your way my lovely mom.

It is not quite clear how Mother’s Day came into being. The most accepted theory is of Anna Jarvis from the US who wrote to political leaders for including Mother’s Day in the national calendar after she celebrated it mother died at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia. US President Wilson made mother’s Day official in 1914.

Surprise your mom today with a handmade gift, a personalized item, a childhood memory, home-cooked meal. It is the day to spoil her will all you can.