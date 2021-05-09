  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mother’s Day 2021: Google comes with an interactive Doodle to celebrate the occasion

By: |
May 09, 2021 12:41 PM

The doodle comes with a pop-up card to wish mothers for their special day.

Google Doodle, Mother's Day, May 8th, second sunday of May, Google celebrates Mother's Day, mother'day e-card, google mother's day pop up cardGoogle Doodle celebrates Mother's Day

Google on the occasion of Mother’s Day has come up with an interactive doodle that users can use to wish their mothers. The doodle comes with a pop-up card to wish mothers for their special day. Designed by Olivia When the Doodle is an ardent dedication to all the mothers who love unconditionally.

In the Doodle, the alphabets of Google written with colored pieces of paper stuck to a wall with a tape just like a toddler’s scribbling. When you press the play button the two cards kept on the table with two emoticons are revealed and eventually red and yellow hearts pop out. Try it yourself to know.

Google wrote, “Today’s Doodle is popping up to wish everyone a Happy Mother’s Day! (sic).” While sharing the Doodle, they also shared how the illustrator Olivia came up with the idea with her rough drafts.

Although every day is mother’s day; on May 9th, it is celebrated as Mother’s Day by the entire world. People around the world take the opportunity to express their gratitude to their mothers. Social media is flooded with pictures of the mothers.

The occasion of Mother’s Day was started in the United States by Anna Jarvis who wanted the day to be commemorated because her mother who passed away in 1905 expressed such a wish. First Mother’s Day was celebrated in 1908, three years after Jarvi’s mother died at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia. Soon the occasion got picked up by other countries over the years as a way to cherish motherhood on this day.

