Most Indian billionaires live in THIS city; Details inside

Mumbai is the ‘City Of Dreams’ and people come to the city to make a fortune. It’s not just the most populous city but is also home to billionaires. As per the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, 66 of India’s 187 billionaires live in Mumbai. Delhi is a few leagues behind with 39 billionaires, while Bengaluru, the tech hub of India, is home to 21 billionaires.

Who lives in Mumbai?

Mukesh Ambani, the only Indian to feature on the list of the world’s top 10 billionaires lives in Mumbai. He lives in one of the world’s largest and most expensive private residences – Antilia – in South Mumbai.

Other billionaires who live in the financial capital include Kumar Mangalam Birla, Dilip Shanghvi, and Uday Kotak.

Who lives in Delhi?

Shiv Nadar and his family live in Delhi. According to the report compiled by research platform Hurun in coordination with real-estate group M3M, 24 Indian cities and towns collectively house India’s 187 billionaires. Gautam Adani, the second-richest man of India, lives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Meanwhile, Cyrus Poonawalla, founder of Serum Institute of India and the country’s third-richest man, has his primary residence in Pune.