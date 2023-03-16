SS Rajamouli’s RRR fame Ram Charan, one of the most reputed names in the Telugu cinema industry, has been making the headlines ever since the film’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song clinched the coveted Oscar award for the Best Original Song category at the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Coming from the lineage of celebrated Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and one of the richest families in Hyderabad, one would argue that Ram Charan was born with a silver spoon but his own career trajectory speaks otherwise. The Magadheera star reportedly has a net worth of Rs 1,300 crore and had charged a whopping Rs 45 crore for his role in RRR. With a fat dough comes hefty spendings and Ram Charan is no exception. Here, let’s take a look at some of the most expensive things owned by the film star.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Often regarded as a petrolhead for the host of luxury wheels he has in his car collection, Ram Charan’s most expensive and exquisite possessions include a Rolls-Royce Phantom worth Rs 9.57 crore.



This SUV is equipped with a 12-cylinder petrol engine that boasts a displacement of 6749cc and can generate an impressive output of 563 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. While the RR Phantom is renowned for its comfort, rather than speed, it can still reach a top speed of 250 kmph.

A bungalow in Jubilee Hills

Ram Charan lives in a massive 25,000 sq feet bungalow in Jubilee Hills, one of the poshest localities in Hyderabad. The sprawling villa, featuring a gymnasium, an extensive swimming pool, a tennis court, and fishponds, was designed by renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani and his team.

As per reports, Ram Charan invested approximately Rs 30 crore in the acquisition of this luxurious property.

Trujet Airlines

Apart from being a renowned actor, Ram Charan is also a smart businessman with his portfolio ranging from investments in broadcasting platforms, a stake in Apollo Hospitals to an airline company. Yes! That’s right!



With an investment of Rs 127 crore in the firm, which operates around five to eight flights on a daily basis, the actor currently holds the position of the chairman of Trujet Airlines.

Also Read Harsh Goenka to Anand Mahindra, top Indian business tycoons who are making a difference through social media

Luxury Watches

With a collection boasting more than 30 timepieces, Ram Charan, like any other millionaire, has a thing for watches. He has been spotted sporting the Patek Philippe watch, worth Rs 80 lakh, from the Nautilus brand.

Other luxury watches in his collection include the Hublot King Power Limited Edition, Richard Mille RM029, Rolex Yacht-Master II and more.

Konidela Production Company

Konidela Production Company, an Indian film production company worth Rs 100-200 crore based in Hyderabad, was founded by Ram Charan. The company operates privately and has been responsible for producing notable films such as Khaidi No. 150 (2017), Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), and Acharya (2022).