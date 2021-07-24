Monsoon Latest Updates: 76 dead in Maharashtra; Goa, Karnataka brace for heavy rains and floods

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in east and adjoining Central India for the next two days. (Photo credit: ANI)

At least 76 people have died due to heavy rain in Maharashtra. The ‘unprecedented downpour’ in the state has caused landslides and several houses collapsed in few parts of the state. According to the state government, around 59 people are still missing and over 7,000 have been rescued from districts like Raigad, Sangli Thane, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Kolhapur. Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and officials of the district administration are carrying out the rescue and relief operations. These areas of the state have been receiving incessant rains for the last two days.

Among the worst affected districts are Satara and Ratnagiri. The India Meteorological Department has issued a fresh ‘red alert’ for the Satara district. The IMD has forecasted “extremely heavy rainfall” in the next 24 hours in the hilly ‘ghat’ areas of this Western Maharashtra district. Officials of Pune and Kolhapur are also on alert as the Met department has issued an ‘orange alert’ for these districts.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have led to landslides at several places in Karnataka. So far three people have lost their lives and around 1,000 people were evacuated. The state government has issued a Red alert in at least seven districts.

Goa is also facing a flood-like situation and officials are trying to provide all necessary assistance to State and District administration.

1) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit the flood-affected Mahad. He will also visit the flood-hit Taliye village.

2) The IMD has said that widespread heavy to very heavy showers are likely to continue across India’s west coast for the next two days.

3) Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in east and adjoining Central India for the next two days.

4) Indian Naval Emergency Response Team (ERT) deployed in response to a request from Dist Collector, Uttara Kannada to rescue people stranded near Kadra Dam, Mallapur Kurnipet, Kaiga due to heavy rains/floods. Team rescued over 100 people from Singudda & Bhaire villages.

5) On civil authorities’ request, 7 Naval Flood Rescue Teams from Mumbai deployed to Ratnagiri & Raigad districts. One 42C Helicopter from Mumbai deployed for aerial reconnaissance at Poladpur/Raigad. One ALH helo from Goa positioned at Ratnagiri for relief/rescue.