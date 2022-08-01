Monsoon adequate dressing: How to make a splash at the workplace without splashing the puddles in road

The arrival of the monsoon is a welcome change from the hot summer. Most of us love the smell of the rain, the clean air, and the green vegetation. However, it can be hard to get dressed for the office due to the dirty roads and the crowded trains. The monsoon season can be very disruptive to your schedule as it can make your life difficult while commuting to work with flooded roads, splashing puddles, stuffy buses and notorious traffic jams. Not only can it affect your day-to-day activities, but it can also cause clothes to take longer to dry. To ensure that your outfit is both comfortable and appropriate, try these tips. It’s additionally important to choose a style that’s comfortable and fashionable.

Comfortable but not long

It can be hard to wear semi-formal or formal attire in your office due to the weather. To make sure that you look stylish and comfortable, choose a pair of comfortable pants or knee-length formal skirts. You should avoid wearing long trousers or skirts as they can get dirty on your way to work.

Skip patialas or salwars

It can be hard to wear semi-formal or formal attire in your office due to the weather. To make sure that you look stylish and comfortable, choose a pair of comfortable pants or knee-length formal skirts. You should also avoid wearing long trousers or skirts as they can get dirty on your way to work. If your office allows, try wearing a pair of knee-length pants.

Avoid wearing jeans, linen, wool, and thick fabric

It is a very bad idea to wear denim during monsoon. If your jeans get wet, you will have to spend the entire day in that. Jeans and other thick fabrics soak up water and take longer to dry.

Wear light fabric

It’s also important to choose a moisture-free and easy-to-dry fabric during the monsoon season. If you’re planning on wearing pastel colors, avoid them as they can get stained easily. Instead, choose bright colors to add a pop of color to your outfit.

Use a raincoat always when you step put

An umbrella will not protect you from heavy rains. If you are not planning on storing or drying your clothes at your office, then go for a trench coat. This type of coat will keep you warm and will complement your formal attire.

Use free shirts that are wrinkle free

If you are planning on wearing cotton shirts, try wearing a pair of wrinkle-free shirts instead. Wear a pair of short sleeves instead. Wear a trench coat or jacket to keep you warm and protect yourself from the rain. If your office has a dress code, make sure to carry your shoes with you when you reach your destination.

Switch to no-frills footwear

If you can’t bring a pair of neutral work shoes with you, try carrying a pair of flats or ballerinas in your purse. These are light and non-bulky, and they can be easily stored in your bag. If you have old shoes that you are planning on throwing away, do not wear them in the rain as they could end up getting gummed up and leaving you with no shoes on the street. If you can’t find a pair of wedge or platform shoes, try wearing a pair of flip-flops to keep your feet protected from puddles.

Taking care of hair in humidity

One of the most common reasons why people have frizzy hair is humidity. If you have curly hair, then it’s important to take care of it during the monsoon season. To keep it looking its best, try using a leave-in conditioner or a serum that’s specifically designed for your hair type. On particularly bad days, braid or make a bun.