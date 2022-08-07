Monsoon 2022: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to lash these states in next 3 days

From 7-9 August, over the west and central India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall. Presently, Kerala (southern state) is facing heavy rainfall. From August 4 to 8, IMD has predicted widespread rains in Kerala. It warned that the state can expect isolated extremely heavy rainfall over its Ghat regions. Across the state, over 2,000 people are in relief camps. Due to heavy rains, till now, six deaths have been reported in Kerala.

Also, during the next three days, IMD has predicted intense rainfall activity likely to continue over the South Peninsula including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. It said that the downpour will reduce after that.

During 05-08 August, IMD has also predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Karnataka and south interior Karnataka. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Telangana during 5th -9th August and coastal Andhra Pradesh on 8th and 9th August.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, a MeT department spokesperson said on Sunday. Heavy rain was recorded at one or two places in the state.

Bhainsrodgarh in Chittorgarh recorded 60 mm rainfall, Tatgarh in Ajmer and Shahabad of Baran recorded 30 mm each, and Mandrayal in Karauli recorded 20 mm rains, the official said.

In the last 24 hours, various places in the state recorded 10 mm of rainfall. MeT said, on Sunday, a well-marked low-pressure area formed over the Bay of North-West Bengal and the adjoining Odisha coast.

During the next 48 hours, it is very likely to intensify further and gradually move in a west-northwest direction.

In the next four-five days, due to the effect of this system, light to moderate rain is likely in some parts of eastern Rajasthan. Heavy showers are likely in Kota and Udaipur divisions. Surrounding districts are also likely to receive rainfall for the next four-five days, said IMD.

In the next 48 hours, there is a possibility of heavy rains at one or two places in the Jodhpur division.