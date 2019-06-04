Mona Lisa’s smile fake? Study suggests expression in Vinci’s legendary painting may not be genuine

By: |
Published: June 4, 2019 1:17:31 PM

Researchers at St George's, University of London in the UK set out to investigate the truth of Mona Lisa's expression and apply neuroscientific principles to the world's best-known painting.

The research, published in the journal Cortex, concluded that the Mona Lisa is smiling asymmetrically. (Reuters File photo)The research, published in the journal Cortex, concluded that the Mona Lisa is smiling asymmetrically. (Reuters File photo)

Mona Lisa’s famed smile may be forced, according to a study which suggests that Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci deliberately portrayed her that way.

Researchers at St George’s, University of London in the UK set out to investigate the truth of Mona Lisa’s expression and apply neuroscientific principles to the world’s best-known painting.

They investigated the mechanism of the expression and used a ‘chimeric face’ technique; cutting the mouth in half and placing each half alongside its mirror image.

The two chimeric images were judged by a group of 42 healthy subjects and rated according to the expression perceived.

The subjects agreed that the left-left image showed happiness, while the right-right side image was less expressive, being perceived as neutral or even sad.

The research, published in the journal Cortex, concluded that the Mona Lisa is smiling asymmetrically.

The researchers, including Luca Marsili of the University of Cincinnati in the US and Matteo Bologna of Sapienza University of Rome, Italy, then applied their neuroscientific knowledge to this conclusion.

“According to the most accredited neuropsychological theories, if a smile is asymmetric it is usually non-genuine,” said Lucia Ricciardi at St George’s, University of London.

“While what we call a Duchenne’ smile, a genuinely spontaneous smile, is bilateral and symmetrical. It’s also characterised by upper face activation and that also doesn’t seem to be the case in this portrait,” Ricciardi said.

Recent research has suggested that asymmetric smiles can be a sign of insincerity or of a lie.

“Of course, we know that posing for a picture for many hours will result in a forced expression. But we also know that Leonardo was a master of ‘sfumato’ — the technique of shading which is used to demonstrate expression,” Ricciardi said.

“He deliberately raised her left lip, as if to paint a smirk. He would have known that curving the lip on both sides and adding folds around the eyes would have shown a genuine smile.

“And he had this knowledge hundreds of years before Duchenne’s work in the 1800s. So we have enjoyed hypothesising that this asymmetry was a deliberate action. What we still don’t know is the reason that he portrayed her this way — so her smile is as elusive as ever,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Mona Lisa’s smile fake? Study suggests expression in Vinci’s legendary painting may not be genuine
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition