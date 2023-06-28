Modi-fying menus: The culinary trend that puts PM Modi in the spotlight

Food has always been a remarkable reflection of culture and identity, bringing people together through their shared love for diverse cuisines. In recent years, a unique trend has emerged in India and abroad, where dishes are being named after political figures. In a unique culinary trend that has gained momentum in recent years, several restaurants and food outlets in India and abroad have taken to naming their menus after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These quirky menu items, ranging from pizzas to vada pav, carry names like “Modizza,” “Modi Burger,” “Modi Mania,” “Modi Thali,” “Modi Vada Pav,” “Modi Masala Chai,” and “Modi Dhokla.” While this trend has captured public attention, it is important to recognize it as a reflection of the cultural and political influence the Prime Minister holds, rather than a commentary on the culinary world. Join us on a mouthwatering journey as we explore these delectable dishes inspired by PM Modi.

Restaurants and cafes in India have been at the forefront of embracing this trend. From bustling metropolitan cities to small towns, various food establishments have introduced menu items with catchy names inspired by Prime Minister Modi. For instance, “Modizza” is a pizza variation that combines traditional Indian flavors with a modern twist, while “Modi Burger” offers a blend of local spices and international burger ingredients. These creations are not only an attempt to pay homage to the Prime Minister but also to attract customers with their unique and attention-grabbing names.

Modizza: The Fusion

One of the most noteworthy dishes that pays homage to PM Modi is the “Modizza.” This fusion creation combines the traditional Italian pizza with Indian flavors. With a generous layer of tangy tomato sauce, topped with paneer tikka, fresh vegetables, and a sprinkle of aromatic spices, Modizza aims to encapsulate the essence of Indian cuisine while adopting the familiar format of a pizza. This dish has found popularity in many Indian cities, especially among the younger demographic. Modizza serves as a testament to the cultural amalgamation and popularity that PM Modi embodies.

Modi Burger

The Modi Burger pays homage to India’s love affair with street food. “Modi Burger” offers a blend of local spices and international burger ingredients. It often boasts a towering structure, symbolizing strength and resilience. While the ingredients may vary, the use of vibrant Indian spices, such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric, is a common element. With its distinctive name, this dish aims to pay homage to the Prime Minister’s impactful leadership.

Modi Mania: An Assortment of Delights

Modi Mania is an indulgent platter that captures the essence of India’s culinary diversity. It offers an assortment of regional favorites, including samosas, pakoras, masala papad, and mini dosas. This vibrant combination symbolizes the unity in diversity celebrated throughout India, just as PM Modi tirelessly works to bring people together. Interestingly, this culinary trend has transcended geographical boundaries, with some eateries in foreign countries also joining in. Indian restaurants abroad, especially in regions with a significant Indian diaspora, have introduced menu items with names inspired by Prime Minister Modi. These include “Modi Mania” – a fusion of Indian and international flavors, and “Modi Thali” – a traditional Indian platter showcasing a variety of dishes. Such initiatives demonstrate the reach and influence of Prime Minister Modi, as well as the desire of these establishments to connect with the Indian community abroad.

Source: Zomato/ People are naming their restaurants after PM Modi

Modi Thali: A Regal Feast

Modi has become a household name in the past decade. New Jersey restaurant launched ‘Modi Ji Thali’ ahead of PM’s US trip which got an instant popularity. The “Modi Thali” is a lavish and elaborate platter that echoes the idea of unity in diversity, much like the diverse cultural fabric of India. It features a selection of traditional dishes from various Indian states, presented in small bowls on a large platter.

Modi Vada Pav

Vada Pav is an iconic street food from Maharashtra, and the Modi Vada Pav adds a dash of innovation to this beloved snack. This variation features a spiced potato fritter sandwiched between soft buns, complemented by tangy chutneys and fiery green chili. People are using Modi’s big name to gain fame and sell their dishes.

Modi Masala Chai: A Brew with a Twist

Modi’s ‘”Chaiwala” seems to work quiet well in the political game of India. But the same chaiwalah strategy is now being incorporated by the real chaiwalas too. In India, a cup of tea is more than just a beverage; it’s a social ritual. The Modi Masala Chai infuses this ritual with flavors like cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon, resulting in a spiced and aromatic blend that tantalizes the taste buds.

NaMo Dhokla: A Gujarati Delicacy

“Dhokla,” a savory steamed cake made from fermented batter, is a staple snack in the Indian state of Gujarat. The “Modi Dhokla” pays homage to the Prime Minister’s roots in Gujarat, where he served as Chief Minister before assuming the office of the Prime Minister. The “Gujarat model” seems to have paved its way into the culinary industry as well.

While this trend may seem like harmless fun, it has not been devoid of controversy. Critics argue that associating food items with political figures blurs the line between culinary creativity and political propaganda. They suggest that such practices may inadvertently contribute to the idolization of political leaders and create a culture of hero worship.

The trend of naming menus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a noteworthy phenomenon, both in India and abroad. It reflects the cultural and political impact the Prime Minister has had on society. While some may view this trend as a celebration of his influence, others raise concerns about the potential blurring of boundaries between politics and the culinary world. Regardless of personal opinions, it remains an intriguing observation of how public figures can influence various aspects of society, including the menus we encounter in restaurants and cafes.

(Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide an objective overview of the culinary trend of naming menus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and does not endorse or criticize the practice.)